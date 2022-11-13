OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Circle of Life celebrates Art of Hospice

Art takes endless forms, and Circle of Life supporters celebrated the Art of Hospice and the nonprofit organization's 30th anniversary at the benefit Oct. 21 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.

Catherine Grubbs, chief executive officer, updated guests regarding Circle of Life's service and growth in Northwest Arkansas. The organization served nearly 2,000 patients last year, and "we are on track to serve many, many more this year." The group recently purchased property near I-49 in Lowell to construct a building that will help support "all our staff, supplies and equipment we need to care for patients and their families in their homes."

That evening, the nonprofit organization presented the Pat Walker Commitment to Care award to Dr. Stephen Carter, Circle of Life executive medical director, "as an extraordinary individual who exemplifies the same loving spirit and commitment to care as Mrs. Pat Walker provided to her family, friends and community members ... He is known for his humility, patience and wonderful sense of humor. Dr. Carter has compassionately cared for thousands of patients during his time with the organization and is a much-beloved member of Circle of Life."

Howard and Elaine Kerr, Circle of Life volunteers, were presented the Bernice Young Jones Award as "dedicated volunteers who inspire others and are role models ... In 1994, we cared for Elaine's dad; since then Howard and Elaine have passionately served and supported Circle of Life. Their dream was to see an in-patient hospice home built in Northwest Arkansas -- now we have two. Elaine has been an Angel Paying it Forward member since 2014. Howard has graciously served on our Foundation's Board of Directors since 2017."

Multi-award-winning country star Rory Feek performed for guests and shared stories of his and his late wife Joey's life together and their experience with hospice care for her before she died of cancer in 2016. "I've been through this whole experience. I've been blessed by hospice by people just like you."

Sponsors included the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Walmart, Arvest, Highlands Oncology Group, Lamar and Joy Drummonds, Dr. Jack Alston and Dr. Joel Carver, Don and Sarah Kendall and Walker Brothers Insurance.

Friends of Circle advancing the art of hospice were Robert and Carol Brooks, Ed and Carol Clifford, Family Legacy Planning, Hector and Lisa Gonzalez, Steve and Betty Hacala, Jimm and Janet Hendren, Amy Knight, Randy and Karen Parker, David and Joyce Pollard, Dr. Chris and Kim Simpson, Jacalyn Spedding and William and Jane Vaughn.

Howard and Elaine Kerr, Circle of Life 2022 Bernice Young Jones Award honorees stand for a photo at Art of Hospice. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Dr. Stephen Carter and wife Paula attend Art of Hospice where Circle of Life honored Dr. Carter with the Pat Walker Commitment to Care award. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jen and Josh Standerfer (from left) and Larry and Sheba Jackson visit at the Circle of Life fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Melissa and Dr. Lamar Howard (from left) and Randy and Karen Parker enjoy the Art of Hospice benefit for Circle of Life on Oct. 21. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Rory Feek stands for a photo with Alice Phillips (seated from left) and Gayle McGovern and Kathy Jaycox (standing, left) and Joy Drummonds at Art of Hospice on Oct. 21. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Hector Gonzalez, Circle of Life board president, and wife Lisa enjoy the Art of Hospice benefit. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jim and Mary Boyd (from left) and Shannon and Lee Anne Williams help support Circle of Life at Art of Hospice. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Mandy Macke (from left), Johnny Mike Walker and Catherine Grubbs, Circle of Life CEO, visit at Art of Hospice. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



