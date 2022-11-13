OPINION | PAPER TRAILS Art exhibition to give public a glimpse into the lives of inmates

A unique art exhibit features local artists and their depictions of Arkansas prisoners in an effort to shed light on the experiences of those living behind bars.

The Prison Portrait Project will be shown from 6-9 p.m. Friday at New Deal Gallery, 2003 S. Louisiana St., Little Rock. On Saturday, the gallery will be open from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. for a viewing followed by storytelling and a Q&A session with people formerly incarcerated in Arkansas.

The exhibit, with works by 22 artists of 15 subjects, is presented by Compassion Works for All, the Little Rock nonprofit that offers to prisoners programs on mindfulness, recovery, meditation and art as well as other resources on spirituality, reentry and education. This is the organization's second portrait project, following one in 2019. Portraits will be for sale, with proceeds benefiting the artists and Compassion Works for All programs.

"The main thing is that we are putting the spotlight on people who are incarcerated and trying to remind people that they are human beings," says Cory Jones, executive director of Compassion Works for All.

Zina Al-Shukri is a Little Rock artist who teaches an art class through Compassion Works for All for men and women at the Pulaski County jail. Like many of the others in the project she created her portrait, which was made from nupastel and gesso on paper, from a photograph provided by her subject.

"I got a picture of his mug shot," she says. "I sat with the painting for a while ... and the word that kept coming to me was 'freedom.' We all just want to feel free, and that came out in the portrait."

It's a project that "makes us more human and gives us a chance to connect to one another on this sort of even playing field," she adds.

Ricky Sikes, an art professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and portrait painter, contacted the group when he heard about the project.

"They said they wanted to begin a conversation about hyper-incarceration, healing and compassion and that's why I wanted to participate," says Sikes, whose work was created with acrylic and oil on panel. "I enjoyed this because I had the freedom to not just paint a vanilla portrait. After talking with the group, it was encouraged to be an artist in this project."

