OPINION | RICK FIRES | Teams from the 7A-West hope to break free from the vice grip of 7A-Central teams, particularly Bryant

The first round of the high school football playoffs in Class 7A and 6A went about as expected with five of the six teams with losing records who participated eliminated.

Only three teams in the overall Top 10 by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette were in action, including No. 3 Conway, which won 68-31 to send Springdale Har-Ber home with a 1-10 record for the season. The format reminds me of the play-in games that were added in 2011 to an already bloated NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Now, it's time now to bring in the heavyweights who received first-round byes in the upper divisions, including Bryant, the four-time defending state championship in Class 7A. The top contenders in Class 6A also return to action, including Greenwood, who has won 10 state championships, all since 2000.

Is there any team in 7A that can prevent the Hornets from winning a fifth straight title? For me, an equally important question is whether teams from the 7A-Central continue its stranglehold on teams from the 7A-West?

The shift in power from West to Central is still hard to digest, especially after we watched teams from the 7A-West win 12 consecutive state championships that ended in 2017 when North Little Rock edged Bentonville 44-37. Teams from the 7A-Central have dominated since, including in 2018 when the league produced three of the four semifinalists.

We'll have a better indication of the strength of the two leagues Friday night after Fayetteville plays Conway, Bentonville faces North Little Rock, Cabot hosts Bentonville West and Rogers challenges Bryant.

The Fayetteville vs. Conway rematch is particularly interesting because the teams have produced some exciting games in recent years. I was standing on the sidelines last season at Harmon Field and got a good look of the line-drive kick from placekicker Graham Witte that gave Fayetteville a 23-21 lead over Conway with 4 seconds to play. Kaiden Turner then placed an exclamation point on the victory when he snatched a lateral from Conway on the ensuing kickoff and scored for the final 29-21 verdict.

Fayetteville (7-3) appears primed for its entrance into the playoffs after blasting Springdale Har-Ber 44-15 to end 7A-West Conference play. Fayetteville lost three games by a combined five points this season, including a 31-30 defeat in overtime after Bentonville converted a 2-point play. Bentonville will carry a 9-1 record into Friday's game with North Little Rock while Bentonville West improved to 8-3 after beating Jonesboro 42-20 in a first-round game.

The win for West sets up a rematch with Cabot, which beat the Wolverines 34-10 at Centerton to begin the season.

The 7A-West coaches, whose teams dominated the largest schools from 2005-16, agree that five years without one of its football teams returning to Northwest Arkansas with a state championship trophy is long enough. It was in Fayetteville's grasp last year at War Memorial Stadium after the Bulldogs took a 38-35 lead over Bryant. But the Hornets scored with under two minutes to play and held on for a 42-38 win.

So, as the top teams in Class 7A enter the fray, we have to ask: Is there anyone from the 7A-West Conference hoss enough to break free from the vice grip of the 7A-Central and restore order as we've known it in Arkansas' highest classification?

Anyone?

Anyone?