100 years ago

Nov. 13, 1922

EL DORADO -- A fine of $1 a mile for every mile an hour a car was traveling was the [precedent] set yesterday by Judge W.D. Hall in Police Court for speeders. Raymond Dunn was the victim. After figuring that Dunn's car was traveling at least 31 miles an hour the judge fined him $34.60. Judge Hall announced later that he had been assessing only the minimum fine of $5 and costs for such infractions of the law, but said it seemed light fines would not stop speeding.

50 years ago

Nov. 13, 1972

• Some states already have taken one or both steps; Arkansas has not. In the absence of both, abstracts and title insurance -- and the costs connected with them -- flourish. If the title records are organized according to tracts, rather than by names of the people involved in each transaction, then tracing ownership -- and locating possible title defects is relatively simple. A marketable title act if it's drawn properly means that title doesn't have to be checked past a certain date. However, the title records in most states aren't organized by tracts, and so abstract companies maintain their own records and prepare abstracts -- summaries of the legal documents relating to a particular piece of property -- that are examined by lawyers for possible defects.

25 years ago

Nov. 13, 1997

BAUXITE -- The Aluminum Company of America and the state Game and Fish Commission have agreed to jointly manage 1,500 acres in the Hurricane Creek watershed of Saline County where a public recreation area will be created. "What we intend is a multiuse area" featuring fishing lakes, hiking trails, an archery range and wetland demonstration project, Steve N. Wilson, the commission's director, said Wednesday. Wilson said his agency operates smaller recreational sites around the state but "we don't have one nice big place in an urban area where we can do things like this. This certainly is going to be a tremendous asset."

10 years ago

Nov. 13, 2012

VAN BUREN -- A seasoned pilot from Van Buren County avoided disaster Monday when he landed his disabled plane on a sparsely traveled stretch of Arkansas 59 in Crawford County. Eric Archer of Clinton was flying the Beechcraft Bonanza at about 2,000 feet and approaching the Fort Smith Regional Airport about 9 a.m. when he said he lost power in the 1950s vintage airplane he co-owns with another man. It was a routine flight for Archer, who said he has 40 years of experience flying, having first learned to fly in the U.S. Air Force. He spotted Arkansas 59 near the Arkansas River in Crawford County between Van Buren and Barling. He pointed toward a long straight section of the highway about four miles northeast of the airport that had no power lines and little traffic. The pilot and his passenger rolled the plane off the road and called for help. Al Hosier, who runs an avionics business at the airport, and others from the airport's fixed base operator, Tac Air, showed up. They inspected the plane and put in a new battery.