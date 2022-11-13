Outdoor pickleball complex added at new Creekside Park in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The city plans to install its first outdoor pickleball complex at an under-construction park.

The City Council on Tuesday authorized a contract amendment with Ecological Design Group and $7,000 budget adjustment for design of an outside, lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Creekside Park.

Bid plans didn't call for pickleball courts at the park. However, since construction started in November 2021, there has been an increase in demand for access to the sport, driving the request for outdoor pickleball courts. It was determined eight courts at Creekside Park was a good option because of available space and accessibility, according to a letter from David Wright, parks and recreation director, that was part of council documents.

"There have been so many citizen requests for pickleball," Wright said. "This is a citizen-driven desire."

Wright estimates the cost to add the pickleball courts at $625,000. Final cost should be determined by Dec. 15, he said.

"If we are in that ballpark and come in at that number, we have the funding to move forward," he said.

He told the council it cost the city $1.4 million to put in eight tennis courts at Citizens Park a few years ago.

Pickleball combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It's played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. Singles or doubles players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, according to USA Pickleball.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America for the second year in a row with 4.8 million participants nationwide and growth of 39% over the last two years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association 2022 Sports, Fitness, and Leisure Activities Topline Participation Report that was released in February.

Every year, the association releases a participation summary that features data from the largest single-source sports, fitness and leisure activity participation study in the country. It tracks participation in 120 sports, recreation and fitness activities, according to USA Pickleball.

"It is almost a cliche at this point that the pandemic did not so much create trends as much as accelerated them," said Tom Cove, president/CEO of the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. "Pickleball has grown in popularity for the past five years and did not miss a beat during the pandemic. Pickleball's growth trajectory gives every indication it will be a significant part of the American sport landscape for the foreseeable future."

The city now uses basketball courts at the Community Center and tennis courts at Citizens Park for pickleball.

"It's a lot like slow-pitch softball," Wright said. "Anyone can play. It's an inclusive sport."

Rogers is installing a lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at the new 70-acre Mt. Hebron Park that will open early next year, said Jim White, city parks and recreation director. The park is north of Janie Darr Elementary School. Money for the park came from a 2018 bond issue.

Roger Johnson, 70, of Bentonville has played pickleball for four years. He likes the idea of adding more lighted outdoor courts. He went to Osage Park at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 to find the eight courts there full. The courts were still busy an hour later, but he and some other players were able to get a court by 6:30 p.m.

"It's a great idea," he said. "The demand is there. Pickleball is a growing sport in the area. It just draws a nice group of people. There is a social thing to pickleball."

Osage Park isn't a city park. It is a space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation.

Council member Chris Sooter told the council last month the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board discussed the potential of the pickleball courts at its Oct. 3 meeting. Sooter is a council appointee to the board.

Board member Craig Gilbert said the sport is not a fad.

"Parks and rec does such a good job of listening to our citizens and that's why the topic was brought up in our meeting," he said. "Since the board's mission is to speak on behalf of the general public, we discussed the possibility of making the investment in pickleball courts.

"We want to continue making Bentonville the best place to live, work and play, and this is another example" of the board's role in doing that, Gilbert said.

Creekside Park will sit on a 25-acre site and connect with a 1.6-mile trail that will run from Southwest 28th Street to Southwest Greenhouse Road, Wright said. The Walton Family Foundation provided a $1.4 million grant for the trail, he said.

The city has a $7.35 million agreement with Flintco to build the park. Amenities will include a lighted dog park, destination playground, splash pad and cricket pitch, according to the city.

About 85% of the project will be paid from fees developers pay before receiving a certificate of occupancy, Wright said.

The park will be adjacent to Osage Creek Elementary and Creekside Middle schools. The park is about 70% complete and is expected to open in spring 2023, Wright said.

"I see Creekside Park having an impact in southwest Bentonville in no time," he said.