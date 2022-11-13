Outdoors briefs

Lyon archers shine

in tournament

Lyon College in Batesville, the only college in Arkansas that offers scholarships for archery, brought USA Archery Tournaments to Arkansas for the first time on Nov. 5.

Archers from around the state participated participate in the inaugural USA Archery 3D tournament. Lyon won three gold medals and a silver medal. Preston Linville won a gold medal in the Men's Olympic Recurve event, and Gavin Malloy took gold for the Compound Fixed Pins event. Delacey Kell and Carrie Bennett, respectively, took gold and silver in the Women's Compound event.

Travis Linville, head archery coach for Lyon College, is also the state coordinator for the USA Archery program.

"We have laid the foundation on which to build the archery program within the state of Arkansas and will attract other states who wish to compete with us," Coach Linville said.

"This tournament was a great opportunity for our students to meet other archers in the state," Arkansas State Coach Bob Starkey said. "I can tell from my team's enthusiasm on the trip home that they really enjoyed the competition, and the knowledge gained from this experience was invaluable."

Linville said he plans to hold regular indoor and outdoor tournaments which flow into the U.S. Olympic platform.

Hendricks wins

book award

"St. Tom's Cathedral, a Turkey Hunter's Quest for His Best," written by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Outdoor Editor Bryan Hendricks, won first place for best book in the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association's annual Excellence in Craft Awards competition.

SEOPA announced the results on Wednesday.

Tim Huffman's "Crappie Annual and Product Guide" was awarded second place. An ebook, "Moments of Glory: Waterfowl Poetry," by Jon Wongrey, was awarded third place.

Watch for deer

Deer are moving in The Natural State, making them particularly hazardous to motorists.

Dawn and dusk are when motorists are most likely to encounter deer on roadways. Those times coincide with morning and evening rush hours.

Deer often dash into roadways from ditches and roadside thickets before motorists can react. Driving slower can increase safety. An extra split-second longer to see and react to deer on roadsides can be the difference between a safe braking job and a collision. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning and at night to get where you're going and arrive safely.

When it is dark, use your high beams when there is no oncoming traffic. This will allow a deer's eyes to shine and allow you to see it from a distance.

Pay attention to yellow "Deer Crossing" signs. They are placed at areas where they have been requested by people observing multiple instances of animals crossing the road and where vehicle collisions have occurred.

Never swerve to avoid a deer in the road. Swerving can actually increase the chances of hitting a deer. Swerving can also cause a head-on collision with oncoming vehicles or cause you to leave a roadway and hit a tree or ditch.

If you do collide with a deer or other large animal, call emergency services at once if injuries are involved, or local law enforcement if no one is injured but damage has been caused to your vehicle. Also call the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at 833-356-0824 to report the road kill. Report the incident to your insurance company as soon as possible.

If you hit and kill a deer on a road, you can keep the deer for meat. A roadkill does not count on a hunter's season limit. But be sure to report it. The AGFC will issue you a confirmation for the vehicle collision so wildlife officers will know you possess the deer legally.