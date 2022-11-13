Payton’s place

FORT SMITH -- It's been a long journey for Payton Brown to return to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith basketball team, but Brown feels he is finally back where he belongs.

The Waldron native broke out for UAFS in his initial year, leading the team in scoring (20.8 points per game) and earned Lone Star Conference all-freshman team honors in 2020. He decided to transfer from the program and found New Mexico Junior College as his new home in 2021.

Unfortunately for Brown, it was a year he'd like to forget. He didn't get to play a game that season because of a major injury during the first real practice there.

Brown was at a crossroads. Injured and far from home, he had a change of heart. He picked up the phone and called UAFS coach Jim Boone. Not long after that, he had plans to be with the Lions again this season.

"It just felt right," Brown said of returning to his home state. "I talked to coach Boone on the phone, and I talked to my parents. It felt like my calling to come back. I'm excited to see what I can add to this program. I love it here. I have a strong relationship with coach Boone. The guys here are awesome. We can't wait to see what we can do together this year."

It has been a seamless transition back to UAFS for Brown on and off the court. The basketball rust is long gone, and his prior knowledge of the team's offensive and defensive systems has him right back where he left off in 2020.

"Our relationship and the team's relationship with him even with him leaving was still very strong," Boone said. "We wished the best for him. But I know how important family and being close to home is important for him. They get a chance to see him play again. Payton's little brother who looks up to him a lot gets to be around Payton more again. Those things are really important.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Payton back."

When Brown stepped on the court Friday wearing a Lions jersey again to start the season, it was the first time in 622 days he had played in a college game.

It wasn't easy to get back to that point in his career. He suffered an ACL tear and significant damage to his meniscus when he was at New Mexico Junior College. He rehabbed twice a day for seven months to return.

"I was so excited to just get to practice when I got back here because I have missed so much basketball," Brown said. "Last year was the first time I sat out of a practice or a game in my career. Basketball has been a big part of my life. I couldn't be happier to be back on the court and for it to be here again."

The rehabilitation wasn't easy, but he had plenty of support. It was a journey during which Brown gained a lot of knowledge in the process of making his return.

"I learned that you can push through anything with a positive mindset," Brown said. "I never wanted to get down mentally during the recovery. I had people around me who really supported me. If I can go through all that work to get back, I can do anything I feel now."

It's with that new attitude Brown wants to again make an impact for UAFS. It's out with the old and in with the new.

Brown formerly used to wear the No. 10 jersey, the same number from high school, but is turning to No. 23 this year. The number he wears might be different, but UAFS will be getting the same old Brown this season. He has fully established what he can do at the Division II level from his freshman year. Brown put on a show in 2020 dazzling fans.

Coming straight out of high school, Brown led the team with per-game averages of 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14 games. He was ultra-efficient while doing it as well. He shot 48% from the field, making 41% from behind the arc, and he drilled 91% of his free throws for a single-season school record.

"He wasn't like a normal freshman who is wide-eyed," Boone said. "Being impactful right out of high school is very difficult. It is a very tough transition because the game is faster and more physical. It's just a different deal. But he came out and made a statement. It wasn't easy with it being a covid year as well."

Brown poured in the points all year in 2020. He scored 30 or more points three times, nearly getting to 40 once, to go with his nine games scoring 20 or more points. The Lions will need Brown's scoring ability with the departure Farmington's Matthew Wilson, a graduate who averaged 20 points per game last year.

Boone knows Brown is up to the task of filling any void the team might have from last year in the points department. There have been doubters in the past of Brown, but that has helped fuel his desire to be the best player he can possibly be.

"I think the great thing about Payton is he has been able to utilize critics as motivating factors," Boone said. "He has been told he is too short, too slow and too unathletic. He has used those to become really excellent at shooting the basketball. We will count on him a lot this season."

Although Brown has just been away from the team for one season, the roster is mostly new with only four players still on the roster from 2020.

The Lions are coming off their first winning season since 2017, and Brown has loved what he has seen in practice from the teammates around him.

"We've got some bigs in here that can score, and the guards are super talented," Brown said. "There are only a couple of guys that I played with that are here from when I left. It was different coming in here. But it all started to click really fast. It seems like we are forming a team that can be strong. We want to see how far we can go."

Perhaps no one was more excited for the return of Brown than junior guard Evan Anderson, who led the team in assists the past two seasons with five per game including in 2020 with Brown on the team. Anderson now has Brown's back as a key weapon on offense.

"He is probably the best catch-and-shoot player I've ever seen in my life," Anderson said. "Having a player you can pass to like that is great. He provides that extra energy for the team hitting knockdown shots. We are glad to have him back."

What has impressed Boone the most with Brown's return isn't his scoring ability. He has seen that often in college and high school. It's been Brown's effort on the other side of the court that has caught the 37-year coach's eye.

"It's easy to see how well he does scoring the ball, but the thing I'm most proud of is his real effort to improve on defense," Boone said. "He isn't where he needs to be, but with that effort he will get to where he needs to be. He understands we don't get to send a new team in for defense. He has been working hard on that part of his game. He wants to become a well-rounded basketball player."

Fans will get their first opportunity to see Brown play again at the Stubblefield Center this Thursday with the home-opening game against the University of the Ozarks. It will be camp night, which allows any player who attended a UAFS team camp free admission into the game with their shirt from a summer event.

There is no doubt Brown's shot-making ability will be on full display throughout the season. It goes all the way to his days back in high school at Waldron, where he turned in a distinguished career. He on some days put up as many as 2,000 shots with an average of about 800 per day.

He finished his high school career scoring 2,775 total points, averaging 31.2 per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. He finished fifth all-time in the state in career points. The three-time all-state guard also led Arkansas in scoring all three years of his prep career.

When thinking back about his days at Waldron, one game still stands out the most: his 60-point performance to beat the previous Waldron single-game scoring record of 58 points from his dad Jason.

"We still talk about that one about once every three weeks," Brown said with a laugh. "You gotta let him know again. We still get in the gym when I go back home and we play H-O-R-S-E together. It usually lasts 30 minutes, so it's hard to play too many of them.

"We are both competitors and want to win each game."

Payton Brown UAFS basketball player

