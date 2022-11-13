Police say two dead in North Little Rock shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- Police on Friday night were investigating a double homicide on McCain Boulevard, according to a news release.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in a parking lot in the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard, a busy commercial area that includes McCain Mall and other businesses, finding two victims shot inside a vehicle.

One of the victims died at the scene, with the other succumbing to wounds at an area hospital, the release states. Neither victim was identified late Friday.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Amy Cooper could not immediately provide further details, including the sex and age of the victims or what led to the shooting.

Detectives were still working the scene at 9 p.m., and no suspect had been publicly identified.