The world in brief: Rally arrests selective, Poles complain

Rally arrests selective, Poles complain

WARSAW, Poland -- Opposition politicians in Poland criticized police Saturday for detaining anti-fascist activists but not reacting to the appearance of a Nazi-era symbol during a nationalist march.

The detention of the activists occurred during Friday's yearly far-right-led Independence March in Warsaw.

Many liberal groups who oppose the march have accused the police for years of displaying favorable treatment toward the nationalists while treating protesters of the event unfairly.

The counter-protesters held white roses and a banner reading "Nationalism is not patriotism" before police removed them from a location near the march route.

An opposition lawmaker, Michal Szczerba of the centrist Civic Platform party, accused the ruling Law and Justice party Saturday of creating "an oppressive state" with its treatment of peaceful protesters.

A Polish senator who also is a member of the political opposition, Krzysztof Brejza, tweeted a photo from the march of participants carrying a banner with the "Black Sun" symbol of Nazi Germany's SS guards. Brejza noted that police did not intervene.

The promotion of totalitarian ideologies is illegal in Poland.

"During the Warsaw Uprising in 1944, thousands of Poles died at the hands of German Nazis from the SS. I don't know why the police didn't respond to such criminal symbolism in Warsaw, which suffered so much in World War II. On the other hand, demonstrators with democratic views were forcibly removed," Brejza told The Associated Press.

Kenya sends troops to Congo conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenyan troops deployed under the banner of a regional bloc arrived Saturday in troubled eastern Congo, where government forces are battling a violent rebel group that now controls some territory.

The troops are part of up to 903 Kenyan soldiers who eventually will be sent to eastern Congo, joined by troops from other East African countries.

The chief of Kenya's defense forces, Gen. Robert Kibochi, saw the soldiers off at the international airport in Nairobi and urged them to be obedient during their mission.

"We are known to follow the law wherever we go. Respect the chiefs of defense where you go," Kibochi said.

The Kenyan forces will be based in Goma, eastern Congo's largest city and the capital of North Kivu province, where M23 rebels and Congolese troops clashed heavily on Friday.

Congolese authorities accuse Rwanda of supporting the rebels, which Rwanda denies.

Kenyan President William Ruto described the Congo mission as "necessary and urgent" for regional security.

The East African Community regional force, which heads of state agreed to in June, also will include two battalions from Uganda, two from Burundi and one from South Sudan, led by a Kenyan commander.

N. Macedonia to pardon covid violators

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- North Macedonia is planning to pardon more than 1,200 people who face prison sentences because they have failed to pay fines for violating restrictions during the covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Minister Nikola Tupancheski said the criminal court in the capital of Skopje has proposed the amnesty, noting that there's not enough room in jails for those people.

"People who violated the covid-19 measures were usually fined, as our criminal code stipulates. We are talking about more than 1,200 people for whom, if they do not pay the fine, in a short time the punishment will be transformed into a prison sentence," Tupancheski said.

He said the criminal court's amnesty proposal has been passed on to North Macedonia's parliament.

North Macedonia had imposed movement and other restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus since the first case of covid-19 had been registered in February 2020. The measures included fines up to $2,072 for those who violated the curfew or protocols for a compulsory three weeks of isolation and wearing masks. Most restrictions were abolished in May this year but people must still wear masks in hospitals, pharmacies and on public transport.

The country's courts imposed fines on more than 6,000 people.

The amnesty will not apply to corporations or other legal entities found to have violated the pandemic restrictions.

Movie-inspiring Paris airport dweller dies

PARIS -- An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal" died Saturday in the airport, officials said.

Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport's Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport's Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media reports.

He had been living in the airport again in recent weeks, the airport official said.

His saga inspired "The Terminal" starring Tom Hanks, and a French film.



