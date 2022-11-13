Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Oct. 17-21.

Tracey L. Clay; Joe Clay, Sr., to Copart Of Arkansas, Pt SE 7 & Pt NE 18-1S-13W; Tract 2, Clay Commercial Phase I, $4,950,000.

North Little Rock Investors II, LLC., to Saxion Enterprises, LLC., 617 N. Maple St., North Little Rock. Ls3R, 9R & 8 B8, Clendennin; L7 B7, Clendennin, $4,650,000.

RCG-Markham, LLC., to George M. Wells; The George M. Wells Revocable Trystl Rebecca Fitzjerrell Wells The Rebecca Fitzjerrell Wells Revocable Trust, L2F, Markham Commercial Replat, $1,015,750.

Kirk Brannon Babb; Christi Diane Babb to Salathiel Cyrene Ganzon Quiamco; Christine Divino Ganzon, L25 B5, Chenal Valley, $742,000.

Richard K. Pursell; Margaret M. Pursell to David Clinton Shackelford; Sydney Michelle Shackelford, 9 Country Oaks Drive, Little Rock. Pt NW SW 2-1N-14W, $719,000.

First Security Bank to Horizon Senior Living, LLC., Pt SE SW 33-3N-11W, $700,000.

Helen DeBose to Don A. Eilbott; Martha Marie Cousins Eilbott, 243 Buckland Circle, Little Rock. L302, Cypress Point West, $697,500.

Brock Ferguson, Inc., to Lynley Lowery; Austin Lowery, 34107 Lakeview West Drive, Roland. L13, Lakeview West, $640,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Emilie Reno; Kent Reno, 48 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L40 B66, Chenal Valley, $618,734.

5701 Kavanaugh, LLC., to Three Shops With A Top, LLC., 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock. L3 B6, Mountain Park, $610,000.

Cox Fixture And Refrigeration, Inc., to JWJ Investments, LLC., Pt S/2 SE 20-2N-11W, $600,000.

Michael L. Cumming; Jennifer J. Cumming to Prefontaine, LLC., L20 B9, Pleasant Valley, $550,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Blake DeLuca; Kelly DeLuca; BlaKelly Family Joint Revocable Trust, 96 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L25 B1, Copper Run Phase III, $535,000.

Riggins Family Properties, LLC., to Kelly A. Curran; David M. Kelley, 4805 N. Lookout St., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B4, Hillcrest, $533,000.

Howard M. Knoff; Julianna Fawcett to Nadia Davignon, 49 Woodberry Road, Little Rock. L63, Longlea, $510,000.

Mark E. George; Dena George to Mark Hollingshead Construction, Inc., 11480 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L66 B1, Walton Heights, $490,000.

Anthony P. Gagliardo; Nicola Gagliardo to Jonathan Gardner; Rani Lindberg, 12 Manor View Court, Little Rock. Ls19-21, Carriage Creek Phase II, $490,000.

Dodd McCollum; Tammy McCollum to Mario Moka; Teresa Moka, 24 Bayonne Court, Little Rock. L31 B25, Chenal Valley, $438,000.

David Clinton Shackelford; Sydney Michelle Shackelford; Sydney Michelle Bruce to Paul Vitale; Melissa Vitalem L9 B3, Wildwood Place, $437,000.

Orlando Roland Moore; Lacey Moore to Glen Williams; Janice Williams, Pt SW NE 17-3N-13W, $432,500.

Macarthur Properties, LLC., to Byrd Real Estate Investments, LLC., 2508 W. 58th St., Units A-E, North Little Rock. Ls1R & 1S, Brady; L38, North Hills Manor No.2, $430,000.

Davd A. Cowan; Terry Cowan to Jacob Sullivan; Hayley Thomason Sullivan, 2908 Lee Ave., Little Rock. L2 B1, Fairfax Terrace, $425,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Andrew Logan Mayes, 221 Copper Way, Little Rock. L3 B5, Copper Run Phase IIIA, $424,852.

Todd Dutton; Rachel Dutton to Tara M. Smith; Scott M. Smith, 224 Silver Spring Road, Sherwood. Pt SE SE 8-3N-11W, $420,000.

J. Martin Property Management, LLC., to MidArk Houses, LLC., Ls3-4, Bellevue Phase IV, $400,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Helen DeBose, L6 B5, Copper Run Phase IIIA, $395,750.

Strong Wolf Ledbetter, LLC., to RA Cline, LLC., L6, Markham Heights Professional Park-Santa Fe Park, $387,000.

Jeffrey W. Brown; Tiffany R. Brown to Andre F. Taylor; Ronetha A. Taylor, 9608 Westlake Circle, Sherwood. L56, Millers Crossing Phase I, $380,000.

Patrick Lee; Elizabeth Lee to Preston Simpson, 3105 Echo Valley Drive, Little Rock. L170, Echo Valley 2nd, $380,000.

Charles L. Mayfield; Laneta C. Mayfield to Robert Burton Darrington, Jr.; Megan Nicole Darrington, 501 Ark. 89 West, Cabot. Pt SW NE 18-4N-10W, $379,900.

Virginia A. McAllister; John M. McAllister (dec'd) to Lynn B. Brooks, 2318 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. L154, Longlea VIII-I, $375,000.

DA Phillips Homes, LLC., to DeAunna Davis, 9840 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L14, Millers Glen Phase 6, $371,500.

Betty Seales to John L. Conner, III; Heather Conner, Unit 907, 300 Third HPR, $365,000.

Arnita Roberts to Taylor Headley, 5 Lemans Court, Maumelle. L1114, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XII, $365,000.

Linda J. Collins to Fred Daniel Peak, Jr., 28 Montagne Court, Little Rock. L12, Montagne Court Phase II, $365,000.

Paul Milholland; Katherine Milholland to Jacob T. Michael; Michele E. Michael, 5 E. Lake Drive, North Little Rock. L46 B48, Lakewood, $362,000.

Menco Construction, LLC., to Jason Marshall; Candace Marshall, 120 Keystone Lane, Maumelle. L1 B25, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $352,000.

Larry Mayo; Tammy B. Mayo to Markett L Humphries; Dianna L. Humphries, 6916 Gap Point Circle, Sherwood. L60 B3, Gap Creek, $345,000.

Adam Browning; Ashley Browning to Scott Charles Cole; Barbara Jean Mayer Cole, L45, Millers Glen Phase 2, $340,000.

Arielle P. Moffic to Brittney Lorraine Calhoun; Renee Michele Calhoun, L23, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $340,000.

Deere Construction, LLC., to Tracy N. Gerik; Marjorie R. Gerik, 9817 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L26, Millers Glen Phase 6, $339,900.

Freda K. McClain Testamentary Trust; Terry Lee McClain to Carla Ann Emmerling, 3022 Imperial Valley Drive, Little Rock. L5 B29, Pleasant Valley, $335,000.

Jo Anne C. Utley; Jo Anne C. Utley Living Trust to Heber Stephen Arnold; Dessie Arnold, 108 Illinois Bayou Drive, Sherwood. L23 B33, Overbrook, $335,000.

Priscilla Sue Horton; The Jim And Sue Horton Revocable Trust to Jolynn Godkin, 108 Waterside Drive, Maumelle. L145, Waterside Replat, $318,000.

Gary Ingold; Sharon Ingold to J. Steven Hoffmann; Norma Jo Hoffmann Joint Revocable Trust Number One, Pt NE SE 13-3N-12W, $310,000.

Murad H. Elsaidi; Afnan A. Alwazer to Sara Mafakheri; Alireza Fallah Jeddi, 612 Lasalle Drive, Little Rock. L810, St. Charles, $305,000.

Jonathan D. Recor; Mallory Recor to Tyler Landrum; Brianna Landrum, 1608 Circledale Road, North Little Rock. L9 B2, Overbrook, $304,000.

Mark A. Stodola; Jo Ellen Chivers Stodola to William J. Childers; Jill Childers, L34R, Grandview, $300,000.

Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to Andrew Zimmerman, 19233 Kanis Road, Little Rock. L1 Tract 3, John D. Shackleford Acres, $300,000.

Harry B. Hiett; Ruth R. Hiett (dec'd) to Anne H. Crow, 12 Lyric Lane, Little Rock. L265, Leawood Heights 4th, $295,000.

Heather Bullard Manbeck to Maria Alejandra Meneses Ramos, 40 Rosewall Lane, Little Rock. L16, Otter Creek Phase 11-Otter Creek Community, $288,000.

Debra Effird; Peter Cvietusa to Collin Blair Nieman; Abbey Lee Ann Masters, 1509 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L8, Kingwood Place, $285,000.

Paula D. Boyle to Jacob Schulte; Sharon Schulte, 103 Illinois Bayou Drive, Sherwood. L2 B34, Overbrook, $285,000.

Betsy Hall to Jessica Donahue, 2700 Cantrell Road, Unit 504, Little Rock. Unit 504, Riviera HPR, $285,000.

Gourmet Enterprises, Inc.; Merrell Construction Company to Donald Maurice Pace, II, 7915 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock. L18R, Kanis Village Phase I, $284,900.

Jeff Lovett; Mary Hull-Lovett to Shawn Andrews, 9204 Woodford Drive, Little Rock. L154, Longlea VIII-I, $280,000.

Jacob M. Schulte; Sharon Schulte to John Wayne McLaughlin, III; Loretta Jane McLaughlin, 10 Campden Hill Road, Sherwood. L176, Silver Creek Phase V, $275,000.

Todd Parent; Jessica Parent to Otis Junior Wheeler, 17313 Crooked Oak Drive, North Little Rock. L52, Bent Tree Estates, $275,000.

James E. Brabston, III; Martha M. Brabston to Gail H. Douglas, 119 Hunters Green Circle, Little Rock. L29R, Hunters Green Estates, $275,000.

Robin Wing to Ault Investment Properties, Inc., L3, Park Ruby, $275,000.

Patsy Anderson Cox; Alan Anderson (dec'd) to Chad Harmon Hodge; Kerri Lee Hodge, 1508 Tarrytown Road, Little Rock. L11, Sturbridge Phase I, $273,000.

Jason Norwood to David Matthew Lacey; Samantha Copeland, 108 Jewell Road, Little Rock. L475, Kingwood Place, $269,900.

Mary Ruth Stewart; Trent Stewart to Andrea Henderson, 2017 S. Spring St., Little Rock. L5 B11, Fulton, $259,900 .

Joseph Davidson Calhoun; Mildred H. Calhoun Revocable Trust to James Douglas Bramlett, Jr.; Paige Bramlett, 325 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. L325, Cambridge Place HPR, $253,000.

Tommye J. Wright, Jr.; Lou Ann Wright to David Washburn; Carrie Washburn, 209 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L22 B7, Elmhurst, $250,000.

Alser, LLC., to Waylon Biggs Agency, LLC., Pt NE NW 23-3N-13W, $250,000.

Forrest J. Mobbs; Ingrid Mobbs to Kesha M. Rogers-Kelly, 5700 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville. L76, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $250,000.

Kathryn Evans to Brady Finigan; Emiliana Angola, 3120 N. Magnolia St., North Little Rock. L6 B30, Park Hill NLR, $245,000.

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC., to Leroy Womack, 10701 San Joaquin Valley Drive, Little Rock. L18 B41, Pleasant Valley, $245,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Allen Ross Darby; Hillary Lourena Darby, 10316 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L30, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $242,790.

Howard H. Lee to Susan Cunningham, L20B B65, Lakewood, $240,000.

Shelby Development Company, LLC., to Rachel Wheeler, 324 Dooley Road, North Little Rock. Ls6-7 B105, Park Hill NLR, $240,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Tryneese Latrail Settles, 10608 Darla Lane, North Little Rock. L59, White Oak Crossing, $236,099.

William H. Mergenschroer; Bette H. Mergenschroer; The William H. And Bette J. Mergenschroer Family Trust to Marjorie Munger Watkins, 1700 Circledale Road, North Little Rock. L12 B2m Overbrook, $235,500.

REI Nation, LLC., to Gary Egger; Sally Egger, 7110 Briar Glen Cove, Sherwood. L11, Austin Lakes, $235,000.

Rebecca L. Lynn; Toni D. Stump; The Charles And Peggie Linz Living Trust to Jimmy Lee West, 417 W. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Pt W/2 SE NE 1-2N-12W, $230,000.

Ryan Dougherty to Jeffrey J. Miller; Nancy L. Miller, 303 Ridgelea Ave., Sherwood. L11 B8, Ridgelea, $230,000.

Bruce E. Blackall; Jane E. Blackall to Opal Investments, LLC., 2320 Grist Mill Road, Little Rock. L278, Sturbridge Phase IV, $225,900.

Deon Robinson to FAM Investments, LLC., L9, Red Sand Springs Acres Unrecorded, $225,000.

Mid-South District Of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod to Marco Lobos Lopez; Rosa Maria Orantes Quintanilla, Pt N/2 SE NE 2-1S-13W, $225,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to David Glenn Sides; Connie Marie Sides, 10416 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L57, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $224,415.

Lindsay Masters Venters; John Adam Venters to Joe Selz; Yanyan Selz, L136, Walnut Valley, $224,000.

Taylor Headley to Anthony Joseph Coccarelli, Jr., 206 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle. L74, Park Ridge, $220,000.

Paige Stewart Bramlett; Douglas Bramlett, Jr., to JPL Construction, LLC., 6123 Kenwood Road, Little Rock. L248, Cammack Woods, $215,000.

Chris Ho; Tina Ho to Felix Antonio Garcia; Charlene Garcia, 5506 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L12 B213, Park Hill NLR, $210,000.

HSC, Inc., to Tyrneese Littrell Carroll, 4006 Weldon Ave., Little Rock. L2 B5, West Heights Place, $210,000.

Erik B. Long; Erick B. Long; Kenneth W. Long to Evelyn Embry; Sean O'Leary, 7300 Amherst Drive, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $210,000.

Glen L. Martin; Lisa Martin to Joel Rodriguez Plascencia; Anna Lucy Plascencia, L160, North Pointe, $205,000.

Samia Johnston; Timothy Johnston to Brody Alan Bishop; Kimberly Nicole Bishop. 43 Falcon Drive, Sherwood. L85, Cardinal Valley Phase IV-A, $202,000.

Triple E Realty, LLC., to Lori Ann Hobbs, 13124 Pitts Road, Little Rock. Pt S/2 NW SE 16-1S-12W, $200,000.

Gregory Wilton Armstrong to Johnathan Lewis; Tammy Lewis, 515 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. Unit 305, Rainwater Flats HPR, $200,000.

Brenda Stroud to William Alexander Greene, 1509 Calgary Cove, Little Rock. L19, Point West 3rd Phase III, $198,500.

Bradley W. Ilson Wooley; Lindsey A. Wooley to Nena Padron; Lee P. Russell, 4033 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock. L6 B1, Lakewood, $195,000.

Andre F. Taylor; Ronetha A. Taylor to Tanya Hall; Bryan O'Neal Conway, 13812 Chesterfield Circle, North Little Rock. L4 B4, Stone Links, $195,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Courtney Ethan Wallace, 8504 Eastwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L15, White Oak Crossing, $194,684.

Richard Brown; Estate Of Larry Brown (dec'd) to Craig Custom Construction, LLC., 6704 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village. L159, Cammack Woods, $190,000.

Shemiah Jackson; Brandon Jackson to Argerich 2022-1, LLC., 10715 Chestnut Drive, Sherwood. L21, Chestnut Ridge, $190,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Cailen Melville, 1222 W. 19th St., A & B, Little Rock. Ls4-6 B33, Wright, $189,700.

Keith Dotter to Tina Louise Chwalinski, L4 B8, Villages Of San Luis, $187,000.

Kristen M. Garrett to Lydia Bailey; Rickie Cox, Jr., 1904 Saratoga Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B31, Indian Hills, $186,000.

Nedri B. Beqiri; Estate Of Christina G. Minden (dec'd) to Trenton Scott, 23 Wedgeside Drive, Little Rock. L26, Wedgewood Creek Phase I, $186,000.

Melissa A.Woolly; Melissa A. Woolly Vance; William R. Woolly; Diane J. Woolly (dec'd) to Sally Wilkins, L9, Cardinal Heights Section A, $180,000.

Melrose Divide Properties, LLC., to Walker Hawkins; Asia Hawkins, 100 Melrose Drive, North Little Rock. L1 B2, Melrose Place, $175,100.

Susan Glasscock Gammill to Brenda Stroud, 40 Hampshire Circle, Little Rock. Apt. 86, Berkshire Park HPR, $175,000.

Lynda Woodard; Justin Woodard to Kimberly Jamrin Diane O'Neill, 900 Stagecoach Village, Little Rock. L77, Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase 2, $175,000.

Terence E. Sutphin; The KBTT Trust to Corey R. Harrison; Stefanie Harrison, 812 Green Hills Drive, North Little Rock. L11 B3, Green Hills, $175,000.

TW-LR, LLC., to Michael A. Enriquez, L2, Dorman Replat-West Markham, $175,000.

Dirk J. Barriere; Joy L. Barriere to Anita S. Yearian, 6307 Pawnee Drive, North Little Rock. L10 B9, Indian Hills, $169,900.

Shamika Champagne Hardy; Michael Braxton to Markesha Morris, 11408 Legion Hut Road, Mabelvale. L11 B9, Oxford Valley Phase 7B, $169,000.

Luis M. Tiglao; Tiglao Family Trust to Joanna Terpening, 5603 Dublin Ave., North Little Rock. L17 B9, Valley View, $167,350.

Justin Scott Atwood; Carrie Atwood to Anand Arun Agrawal, 12 Ophelia Drive, Maumelle. L67, Edgepark, $165,000.

Brittney Laster to Chance Robert Leighton, 1312 Lee Mac Drive, Jacksonville. L11, Lemac, $160,000.

Timothy Lewis Edwards; The Delta Edwards Irrevocable Trust to Cecil J. Hawley; Janet S. Hawley, Pt NE 20-1N-10W, $159,000.

Judy 3, LLC., to George L. Hughes, 4 Beaver Court, Jacksonville. L27, Woodbriar, $158,000.

William L. Chun; Calvin S. T. & Lula M. Chun Revocable Trust to First American Exchange Company, LLC.; Michael J. Martello, LLC.; Michael J. Martello, L262, Stonewall Phase III-B, $158,000.

Jason Lee Carson; Ashley Elizabeth Carson to Mark Plath; Sarah Plath, 7 Marble Court, Little Rock. L168, Pleasant View Section A Phase IV, $153,000.

Bobbie J. Singleton; Andre Singleton to Arkansas Baptist College, Ls4-6 B26, Centennial, $150,500.

University District Development Corp., to Rosa A. Sherman, 2723 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. L5 B64, Cherry & Cox, $150,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Michele Lynne Colomba, 3324 Green Drive, Little Rock. L10, Greenfield Park, $150,000.

Melissa Lea Gates; Charles Lee Gates to Paul Sammons, L15 B307, Park Hill NLR, $150,000.