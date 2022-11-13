Sections
Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:57 a.m.

High school basketball

Saturday's scores

Boys

Berryville 58, West Side Greers Ferry 52

Lincoln 60, Life Way Christian 55

Little Rock Central 85, White Hall 58

North Little Rock 83, Bentonville 78, OT

Shirley 66, South Side Bee Branch 47

Valley Springs 77, Norfork 33

Yellville-Summit 69, Lead Hill 48

Girls

Brookland 72, Bay 35

Conway 78, Nashville 67

Corning 60, East Poinsett County 47

Dardanelle 58, Clinton 51

Jasper 75, Lead Hill 49

Jonesboro 55, Valley Springs 39

Little Rock Christian 65, Conway Christian 57

Marshall 68, Watson Chapel 49

Mountainburg 41, Greenland 26

Prairie Grove 50, Cedarville 35

Salem 58, Riverside 42

South Side Bee Branch 44, Greenbrier 36

Tuckerman 61, Rector 42

