High school basketball
Saturday's scores
Boys
Berryville 58, West Side Greers Ferry 52
Lincoln 60, Life Way Christian 55
Little Rock Central 85, White Hall 58
North Little Rock 83, Bentonville 78, OT
Shirley 66, South Side Bee Branch 47
Valley Springs 77, Norfork 33
Yellville-Summit 69, Lead Hill 48
Girls
Brookland 72, Bay 35
Conway 78, Nashville 67
Corning 60, East Poinsett County 47
Dardanelle 58, Clinton 51
Jasper 75, Lead Hill 49
Jonesboro 55, Valley Springs 39
Little Rock Christian 65, Conway Christian 57
Marshall 68, Watson Chapel 49
Mountainburg 41, Greenland 26
Prairie Grove 50, Cedarville 35
Salem 58, Riverside 42
South Side Bee Branch 44, Greenbrier 36
Tuckerman 61, Rector 42