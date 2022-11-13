SEC Roundups

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 66,

MISSOURI 24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a victory over Missouri.

The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri (4-6, 2-5) attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did the most damage, running for 106 yards and throwing for 200.

Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and Bru McCoy caught nine passes for 111 yards.

Hooker threw for 229 yards in the first half (17 of 24) as Tennessee led 28-17 at intermission. Cook had 94 yards passing and 86 rushing for Missouri. His late 40-yard scramble set up a Harrison Mevis field goal as time expired.

VANDERBILT 24,

KENTUCKY 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mike Wright ran 59 yards for a touchdown and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left for a win over Kentucky, snapping a 26-game SEC losing streak.

Wright was named the Commodores' starting quarterback to start the season but was benched following a 45-25 loss to Wake Forest Sept. 10, Freshman AJ Swann started the last six games but was ruled out against Kentucky due to an injury.

"You got a bunch of guys that are fighting," Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea said. "We're building a program, and building a program's hard. It takes people that are aligned, doing the right things the right way. And that's what these guys are doing. I'm glad they got rewarded today."

Wright ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 184 yards and another touchdown. Ray Davis added 126 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Commodores.

Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) appeared to have survived the Vandy effort after Chris Rodriguez twice gave the Wildcats a lead, scoring from the 5 for a 15-14 lead, then racing 72 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-17 with 5:03 left in the game.

Vandy's game-winning drive appeared stalled, but Octavious Oxendine's personal foul wiped out a Tyrell Ajian interception. Given new life, Wright completed a 40-yard pass to Quincy Skinner Jr. to the Kentucky 9 on fourth-and-11 to set up the winning score.

FLORIDA 38,

SOUTH CAROLINA 6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Richardson accounted for three scores in what might have been his final home game at Florida and the Gators steamrolled South Carolina.

Florida (6-4, 3-4) avenged an ugly loss to the Gamecocks last season, won consecutive league games for the first time in nearly two years and became bowl eligible in Coach Billy Napier's first season.

The Gators dominated from the start, scoring on their first four drives and leading 24-0 before South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) crossed midfield. Richardson opened the drubbing with a 3-yard run and doubled the lead with a 15-yard strike to Ricky Pearsall. Freshman Trevor Etienne had the play of the game: an 85-yard TD run that made it 21-0 late in the first quarter.

South Carolina's third quarter was somehow worse than its first. Coach Shane Beamer's team fumbled three times in its first four snaps out of the locker room, gift-wrapping three short fields for Florida that resulted in a missed field goal, a touchdown and a turnover on downs.

Florida's defense played its best game of the season, with the highlight coming when 415-pound defensive tackle Desmond Watson ripped the ball out of Jaheim Bell's arms and rambled 8 yards the other way. Watson was so tired that he barely celebrated when he reached teammates eagerly awaiting his arrival on the sideline.

Nonetheless, it was just the start of an hours-long party for the Gators, who finished with 374 yards rushing.

Richardson completed 11 of 23 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 96 yards and a score. Etienne finished with 100 yards on the ground.

AUBURN 13,

TEXAS A&M 10

AUBURN, Ala. -- Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby each rushed for 121 yards and Auburn held on for a victory over Texas A&M, in a battle of teams tied for last in their division.

Colby Wooden's fourth-quarter strip-sack set up the decisive field goal by freshman Alex McPherson for the Tigers (4-6, 2-5), who got their first win in two tries under interim Coach Carnell Williams.

Auburn and the Aggies (3-7, 1-6) had been bringing up the rear in the Western Division and both had lost five in a row. The offensive woes continued, especially for Texas A&M -- until the final drive.

Freshman Conner Weigman and tailback Amari Daniels quickly moved the Aggies down the field. Weigman completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Preston with 1:33 left and Daniels had a 27-yard run.

But Auburn recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to end its losing streak, which had been the final straw in Coach Bryan Harsin's tenure.

Before that drive, Texas A&M had just 5 total yards in the second half. The Aggies finished with 215 yards and were without leading rusher Devon Achane, who was wearing a boot on his left foot. .

McPherson, who made his first career start in place of an injured Anders Carlson, made a 26-yarder with 3:02 left.