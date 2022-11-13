“She was just caring and gentle”: Family member remembers murder victim as loving mother

BENTONVILLE -- Ashley Bush was a loving mother who put her children first, her family recalls.

"She was mainly known in the family as being a good mom," said Lainey Blackburn, Bush's cousin and a spokeswoman for the family.

She was very gentle with her children, Blackburn said.

"I have vivid memories of her kids coming up to her and she would always hold their faces in her hands," she said. "She was just caring and gentle."

Her family now wants justice for Bush, 33, and Valkyrie Grace Willis, the child Bush had been carrying when she was abducted late last month.

Amber Waterman, 42, is charged with two counts of capital murder and kidnapping in the deaths of Bush and Valkyrie Grace. Benton County prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.

Waterman and her husband, Jaime, are also charged federally with kidnapping. She is accused in the federal case of kidnapping and abducting Bush for the purpose and benefit of claiming Bush's child as her own, according to court documents. Jamie Waterman, 42, is accused of being an accomplice in the kidnapping resulting in death.

Family members are heartbroken, Blackburn said.

"She definitely didn't deserve what happened to her," Blackburn said of Bush.

Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant and lived in Maysville, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older, tan pickup Oct. 31 at the intersection of Arkansas 72 and Arkansas 43 in Maysville, according to a Nov. 1 post on the Benton County sheriff's office Facebook page.

A person who called herself "Lucy" picked Bush up Oct. 31 in Maysville, according to court documents. Authorities said they suspect Amber Waterman was "Lucy."

Bush's body was found three days later in Missouri. The body of Valkyrie Grace was found in a different location in Missouri, according to court documents.

Bush, who had three other children, was looking for a work-from-home job to help care for her family, Blackburn said.

Bush would stop what she was doing whenever her children came to her with questions, Blackburn said. Her children are 8, 7 and 2 years old.

"She was a very attentive mother," Blackburn said. "She loved her children, and it was very evident the way she interacted with them."

Blackburn also described her cousin as quirky. Bush liked alternative music. Blackburn said you never knew what music Bush would be playing.

She said her cousin was the main provider for the family since Josh Willis, her fiance, had undergone a series of back surgeries and could not work.

She started looking for work she could do from home to help provide for her family, Blackburn said.

Blackburn said the family prefers Benton County prosecutors handle the case, but the main concern for them is getting a conviction and justice for Bush and her baby.

Blackburn said her family is waiting for more information to be released, but the family plans to be patient and allow detectives to continue to investigate to ensure no mistakes are made and the Watermans are convicted.

Bush's parents are thankful the Watermans were arrested so quickly, Blackburn said.

Willis is struggling and mourning the loss of the woman he loved and his daughter, Blackburn said.

"He's thinking of the future that could have been, and it's devastating because he knows it's the future that will not be," she said.

She said it was difficult enough on Willis when he was searching for his missing fiancee, but the speculation on social media by some people that he was a suspect added to his difficulty.

"Josh wanted the outcome to be opposite," Blackburn said. "He wanted her safe at home, and he wanted his unborn daughter to be safe and at home."

Blackburn encouraged people to be careful when interacting online. She said no one is immune from something similar happening to them or a family member.

Jamie Waterman reported his wife told him after detectives left the residence at 5 a.m. Nov. 2 that she had killed Bush, then changed her story to say "Lucy" had killed her, according to an affidavit in the case.

Jamie Waterman said his wife led him to Bush's body, which was face down next to a boat near their house and covered with a blue tarp, the affidavit says.

He said his wife removed a ring from Bush's finger, then rolled her body onto the tarp, according to the affidavit. He said he dragged the body to a fire pit behind their residence, and his wife asked him to get the gasoline, the affidavit says.

Jamie Waterman said he brought oil and his wife set the tarp on fire and poured the oil over Bush's body, the affidavit says. He said his wife collected wood to throw on the fire, and he dragged a small sofa next to it and believes his wife put it in the fire, it says.

Jamie Waterman said he got another tarp, and his wife rolled the burned body into it, the affidavit says. They then put the body in his blue GMC pickup, drove a short distance away and hid the body, it says.

Jamie Waterman later led authorities to Bush's charred body, according to the affidavit. FBI agents found a charred human hand and bone fragments in a burn pit behind the residence, the affidavit says.

Charges beyond the federal kidnapping charge have not been filed against Jamie Waterman because the evidence has not revealed he participated in a crime in Arkansas, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said.

The couple are being held without bail in the Greene County Jail in Springfield, Mo.

