Signing Day Roundup

TUCKER ANDERSON

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Basketball

SIGNING WITH Central Arkansas

NOTABLE The 6-foot-8 Anderson is a two-time all-conference player and has earned all-state and all-state tournament honors. ... He enters the season in the top five all-time leading scorers in school history and becomes the Wolverines' first NCAA Division I signee. ... Averaged 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game last season and hit 34 percent of his 3-point shots.

QUOTABLE "I'm excited to be able to say I did it. I've been dreaming about this moment since I was a little kid. Just be able to sign that paper and say I'm a Division I athlete and I'm going to be at that level is really special for me and my family."

ABBIGAIL ARMSTRONG

SCHOOL Bentonville

SPORT Soccer

SIGNING WITH Central Arkansas

NOTABLE Armstrong earned all-state honors and was named first-team all-conference last year as she scored 16 goals and added seven assists and helped the Lady Tigers earn a conference championship. ... She expects to continue to play forward for the Sugar Bears, the same position she plays in high school.

QUOTABLE "I liked UCA because it's sort of a smaller school, but it's not too small. It's super pretty, and I love the girls and the coaches there, especially. I just like the school a lot and knew it was the right fit when I went there."

ANA BASTOS

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Volleyball

SIGNING WITH Hendrix College

NOTABLE A three-year starter, Bastos was credited with being the Lady Wolverines' best passer and back row defender. ... She recorded a team-high 288 of her 496 career digs this fall, as well as 244 of her 394 kills, 31 of her 51 aces and 16 of her 26 blocks.

QUOTABLE "I went to Hendrix last year, and the first thing I realized was the campus was so pretty. Then went I got to meet the team, they were so nice. I felt like that was my place to be. I'll play the same position that I played in high school, and they want me to be an all-around player."

HUDSON BETTS

SCHOOL Fayetteville

SPORT Cross Country

SIGNING WITH Tennessee

NOTABLE Earned conference and state cross country titles twice and broke the state meet record this year with a time of 15 minutes, 9 seconds. ... Only the second Arkansas runner to break 15 minutes in the 5k (14:55). Was named 2021-22 Gatorade Runner of the year.

QUOTABLE "This day is kind of like an ultimate reward. I've worked for this for so long that today's really special. I'll remember the team aspect, all my teammates who just pushed me and all my coaches, of course, all the family and the emotions involved in it."

ELLA CAMPBELL

SCHOOL Bentonville

SPORT Basketball

SIGNING WITH Rockhurst University

NOTABLE An all-conference and all-state selection last year, Campbell averaged 12 points per game and set the school's single-season record for 3-pointers made with 72, hitting 35 percent of her attempts. ... She started the new season on the right foot with four 3-pointers and 20 of her 26 points in the first half to lead Bentonville to a 68-47 victory at home over Little Rock Central.

QUOTABLE "I went on a visit in May, and it was a really beautiful campus. I had an in-sync connection with the coaches. It's a great distance away from home for me, and it will be a good fit. I'll still be a shooting guard, and I'm just working hard -- getting the physicality of a college athlete, getting stronger and expanding my game to different levels."

SELENA CORONA

SCHOOL Fayetteville

SPORT Swim/Dive

SIGNING WITH Lindenwood

NOTABLE First season to compete in diving. .... Spent much of her time before that as a gymnast and swimming before suffering an elbow injury near the end of the gymnastics season two years ago. ... Then focused solely on diving as this new school year began.

QUOTABLE "Today means that I've accomplished something in my life that I've done something meaningful that will last with my parents for a long time. It's another step in my life. (Swim/Dive) has helped me meet a lot of new people, a lot of people I'm gonna know for the rest of my life and helped me grow in academics, too."

LAWSON DeVAULT

SCHOOL Farmington

SPORT Baseball

SIGNING WITH Three Rivers College, Poplar Bluff, Mo.

NOTABLE Centerfielder and leadoff batter for Farmington team that's won consecutive conference championships. ...All-conference players as a junior who batted .355 with a .575 on-base percentage that included 27 hits and 41 walks or hit by pitch. ... Also a standout receiver in football for the Cardinals.

QUOTABLE "Three Rivers said how much they wanted me and made me a great offer. That's why I've decided to make it my next home."

TY DURHAM

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Baseball

SIGNING WITH Southern Mississippi

NOTABLE Injuries limited Durham to just 10 games last spring, but he finished with a .387 batting average with 2 doubles, a triple and 10 runs scored. He plays center field for the Wolverines and hopes to play an outfield role for the Golden Eagles. Also a receiver on West's football team, where he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark last week against Bentonville.

QUOTABLE "I'm excited and ready to go. It was the coaches, really. They are all good coaches down there, and they know how to coach. They're great guys, and if I need somebody, they'll be there for me. The players: same thing. I think it's going to be a really good experience, and I've dedicated myself to committing to one spot and staying there."

ETHAN EDDY

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Track

SIGNING WITH Central Arkansas

NOTABLE Eddy finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 118 feet, 1 inch during the 6A-West Conference meet last spring in Fayetteville. ... He had a personal-best of 128-2 in the discus and 39-2 in the shot put last year but expects to be greatly improved in both this year. ... Plans to compete in all the throws at UCA, adding the hammer and the javelin to his current specialties of the shot and discus.

QUOTABLE "It's not that away -- just three hours. The main thing was the coaches. The throwing coach there liked me so much and kept nagging at the track coach to give me a scholarship there. My discus is the best part, which I will be definitely working on the most, and I really want to get up there in the shot put."

ALLISON FERNSTROM

SCHOOL Bentonville

SPORT Track

SIGNING WITH Air Force

NOTABLE Was the 6A-West Conference champion in the 100-meter hurdles (15.26 seconds), then finished third at the Class 6A state meet and seventh in the Meet of Champs. ... Finished third in the 6A-West meet in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the Class 6A state meet. ... Competed in the 200 and 400 as well, then competed in cross country and soccer for the Lady Tigers. ... Hopes to run the 400 hurdles, the 400 and the 4x400 relay there.

QUOTABLE "Originally, I was never planning on an academy, but I had a coach in my freshman year tell me to respond to all the recruitment messages you get. I got one from Air Force and sent one back, and the more I talked to their coaches and hearing about their programs and the benefits of the school, it really intrigued me. I eventually went on an official visit and knew then and there this was the place for me."

BRENLEE FIELDS

SCHOOL Farmington

SPORT Soccer

SIGNING WITH Evangel University, Springfield, Mo.

NOTABLE Goalkeeper who began playing as a sophomore for Lady Cardinals

QUOTABLE "I immediately joined the soccer team my sophomore year and it was really fun traveling all over the place with my team. We just had our first practice (last week) and I'm really excited about our team for this year."

AUSTIN FRAZIER

SCHOOL Fayetteville

SPORT Baseball

SIGNING WITH Austin Peay State

NOTABLE Pitched 32 starts in his sophomore and junior year combined (68 innings). ... Picked up four wins and struck out 78 with a .207 batting average against and 3.39 ERA. ... Frazier's grandfather, George, played in the Major Leagues as a relief pitcher for several different teams.

QUOTABLE "It means a lot especially since I come from a baseball family. It's in my blood. This day means everything to me and my family. I've worked really hard and put a lot of effort into it. I think I've gotten better with just consistency. Control and trying to be as powerful on the mound as I can be. I went to Austin Peay and I was just blown away. The coaching staff there, they know every player individually."

MADISON GALINDO

SCHOOL Bentonville

SPORT Track/Cross country

SIGNING WITH Elon

NOTABLE Galindo was the 2021 Class 6A state cross country champion and finished third in this year's meet while helping the Lady Tigers win their fifth consecutive state title. ... Won the 1,600 meters during the 6A-West Conference meet with a personal-best time of 5:06.88. ... Was on Bentonville's 4x800 relay team that won the event at the Meet of Champs and barely missed a state-record time. ... Will be doing both sports at Elon, located in North Carolina and a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.

QUOTABLE "It honestly came out of nowhere. Ever since I met the team and went out to the area, it just felt like a really amazing atmosphere. I'm really excited to be going out there and continuing my academic and athletic career. It's going to be great."

ZACH GARDNER

SCHOOL Fayetteville

SPORT Golf

SIGNING WITH Missouri Southern State

NOTABLE Finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the last two state golf tournaments to earn all-conference and all-state honors. ... Helped Fayetteville finish as state runner-up two years ago and state champion this year. Overcame a back problem as a junior to still earn all-state honors.

QUOTABLE "This day means finally getting to it after all the recruiting. It's kinda done and look to the future. Just winning state is what stuck out. It's what we all wanted to do. We were all mad about how it ended last year. I didn't want to go out not winning."

KRISTINA KEENAN

SCHOOL Haas Hall-Fayetteville

SPORT Dive

SIGNING WITH Florida International

NOTABLE Keenan was a highly decorated competitive gymnast and involved with the Junior Olympics before shifting her focus to competitive diving last spring. ... A member of the Razorback Diving Academy. ... Quickly adapted to diving and placed in the top 25 percent AAU Nationals in 2022. ...Vice-president of HOSA, a member of BETA, a volunteer for Mercy Hospital, a 2020 member of Arkansas Children's Hospital Junior Volunteer Program, a member of Arkansas Community Foundation's Youth Advisory Council, a member of the Teen Leadership program with the Chamber of Commerce, and a volunteer at Beautiful Lives Boutique.

QUOTABLE "This time last year, I had no idea I would be leaving the sport I had done for 15 years and switching to become a competitive diver. It's incredibly exciting to be signing with FIU today and I can't wait to see what opportunities are ahead for me in the sport of diving. I appreciate all that my coach Abel Sanchez has taught me in a short time and also my teammates at Razorback Diving Academy for being so supportive and encouraging. I'm looking forward to working with Coach Josh at FIU and being a part of the swim and dive team."

TRINITY LUCKETT

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Volleyball

SIGNING WITH Saint Louis

NOTABLE Became the fourth freshman at West to be pulled up to varsity action. ... A four-year letter winner, Luckett earned her second all-conference honor and was named to the all-state team. ... Led the Lady Wolverines as a middle blocker with 303 kills and finished with 831 for her career. ... She also finished with a team-high 75 blocks this fall and 277 for her career.

QUOTABLE "It was mostly their team. Their team bonding was really close, and their coaches were very welcoming to me. They had a lot of confidence. It's amazing. I'll be working a lot on my blocking and being fast with my feet."

OLIVIA NICKSON

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Softball

SIGNING WITH UA-Rich Mountain

NOTABLE Split her time between first base and pitcher for the Lady Wolverines but will focus her attention more on pitching in college. ... Hit her first career grand slam and pitched a four-inning no-hitter in a win over Springdale. ... Finished 3-3 with a 4.145 ERA and had a home run and 5 RBIs in 23 at-bats. ... Also a member of the West girls track team, where she set a school record in the shot put, and the Lady Wolverines basketball team.

QUOTABLE "Softball has always been my No. 1 sport. I started playing when I was 4 years old and played ever since. I've always had fun playing softball, and I'm always like 'I can't wait for softball season.' I chose Rich Mountain because when I went there, I loved the facilities and the coaches. I also have a couple of friends who committed to play there."

LAUREN PLEIMAN

SCHOOL Bentonville

SPORT Golf

SIGNING WITH Cincinnati

NOTABLE A four-year varsity player, Pleiman finished her high school career as the runner-up of the overall state golf tournament. Pleiman shot a 4-over 76 to finish tied with Pulaski Academy junior Anna Kate Nichols, who won the playoff hole while playing on her home course. ... Also finished second in the Class 6A girls state golf tournament with a two-day total of 154, one stroke behind Cabot's Emmerson Doyle. Pleiman, Doyle and Lauren Milligan of Springdale Har-Ber were tied at 76 after the first day.

QUOTABLE "I'm originally from Chicago, so I was looking at a lot of schools in Ohio. I reached out to the coach there and I got the know the program. I really loved it and I really wanted to go there. Usually my big competitive tournaments come in the spring and the summer, so I have a lot to prepare for and I'll just keep working at my game and lowering my scores."

DAWSON PRICE

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Baseball

SIGNING WITH Eastern Oklahoma State

NOTABLE Split his time between the outfield and pitcher last season for the Wolverines. ... Pitched in 11 games, where he had a 2-0 record and a 2.53 ERA. ... Allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits through 19.1 innings pitched and struck out 30 batters while walking 16. ... Had a .176 batting average (3 of 17) with one double in only 13 games as a batter. ... Expects to split time between right field and pitcher in college.

QUOTABLE "Junior college is a special thing. A lot of guys get the opportunity to go Division I after that and get ahead on classes. They just got a new coach, and I'm really excited to be there and hopefully have a couple of great years there before transferring to a Division I school."

RILEY RICHARDSON

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Volleyball

SIGNING WITH Southern Nazarene

NOTABLE A three-year letter winning who earned all-conference and all-state honors this fall. ... She was the Lady Wolverines' most efficient hitter and finished the season with 284 kills (555 for her high school career) and 56 blocks (133 for career). ... Was a middle blocker at West and will continue to play at that position.

QUOTABLE "I just loved the Christian atmosphere. I loved the team, and they have a great physical therapy program. It was just a great fit for me. I need to work a lot on my blocking because that is super-important in college volleyball."

GRACE ROBBINS

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Swimming

SIGNING WITH Missouri State

NOTABLE An all-state performer last year who finished third in the 200-yard IM with a time 2 minutes, 7.974 seconds and finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.29). ... Was a member of the Lady Wolverines' 400 yard freestyle relay team that finished second at the Class 6A state meet, and its time of 3:32.83 broke the previous state record time of 3:35.15. ...

QUOTABLE "It's amazing. I'm super excited and I'm glad the work that I've put in over the years has paid off. It's a good feeling. I liked that it was a co-ed team, and the environment is just amazing. The coaches are really uplifting, and I'm just excited to be in that kind of environment."

ABBEY KATE SANDERS

SCHOOL Bentonville

SPORT Basketball

SIGNING WITH John Brown

NOTABLE Played in all 27 games last season as the Lady Tigers' point guard, where she averaged 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. ... Opened her senior season with 19 points in Bentonville's win over Little Rock Central. ... Will be on the same team with her sister Emily, a former Bentonville guard who is currently a sophomore at John Brown, and three other former Lady Tigers -- Natalie Smith, Bella Irlenborn and Nadia Akbar.

QUOTABLE "I'm wanting to major in business, and they have a really good business program. The facilities fit what I really wanted, and I really love the whole atmosphere of the community and the team. I really enjoyed how the coaches coached and how they recruited. I'm really excited because I've never got to play with Emily before, so I'm looking forward to being on the floor with her."

REAGAN TUNNELL

SCHOOL Bentonville

SPORT Volleyball

SIGNING WITH Drury University

NOTABLE Earned all-conference honors as she finished the season with 170 kills, 33 aces, 41 total blocks, 61 digs and 14 assists. ... Has a sister, Hailey, who plays basketball for Drury. ... Will play on the right side at Drury, just like she did for the Lady Tigers.

QUOTABLE "I played for coach (Jenifer) Bahner and coach Julia (Krebs) during club season, and since my sister plays basketball there, I thought it would be the perfect home away from home. I'll definitely be training five days a week and also working outside of volleyball and getting myself ready."

KAMRYN UHER

SCHOOL Farmington

SPORT Softball

SIGNING WITH UA-Rich Mountain Community College, Mena, Arkansas

NOTABLE Pitched 88 2/3 innings as a junior, where she went 12-3 with a 2.76 earned run average. ... Also, batted .338 at the plate with an on-base percentage of .419 that included seven doubles and one triple.

QUOTABLE "I've always loved playing softball and any sport, really. Getting to play (softball) a couple more years after high school and getting my education paid for, for the most part, is a good opportunity for me."

CARSON WASEMILLER

SCHOOL Fayetteville

SPORT Cross Country

SIGNING WITH Belmont

NOTABLE Has never finished outside of the top 5 in the state cross country meet over the last four years. ... Won as a sophomore, finished second as a junior, fourth as a senior and fifth as a freshman. ... Has the sixth fastest 5k in the state and third fastest in NWA at 18 minutes, 9 seconds. .. Earned all-state in track in the mile, 2-mile and four times in the 800. Was also the high school homecoming queen.

QUOTABLE "Today means a lot. It means more than a lot. It's just special. The team I'm leaving and the team I'm coming to. Both teams are really dear to me, so that's what it's really all about is having the community. My high school career hasn't been linear progress but I wouldn't trade any of it for something different because that's what's formed me as a runner, as a teammate."

JAYDEN WELLS

SCHOOL Paris

SPORT Softball

SIGNING WITH Arkansas

NOTABLE Rated No. 27 in Extra Inning Softball's 2023 Extra Elite 100. Batted .475 as a junior with a .597 on-base percentage, .983 slugging percentage and 1.580 OPS. ... Named all-state honorable mention after leading the Lady Eagles to the Class 3A semifinals in 2021.

QUOTABLE "I'm from Arkansas, so it holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, I would tell my teachers I wanted to be a Razorback, so from early on it has been my dream. After meeting the staff at Arkansas and growing up around the program for six years, I knew it is where I wanted to be because it felt like home."

MAYSA WILLIS

SCHOOL Bentonville West

SPORT Soccer

SIGNING WITH Harding

NOTABLE An all-conference performer who took care of the goalkeeper duties last year during the Lady Wolverines' run to their first 6A state championship. ... Finished the season with 94 saves and 7 shutouts while allowing opponents to score just eight goals. ... Is a team captain this year, and also plays basketball.

QUOTABLE "I really wasn't sure where I wanted to go just yet, so I went to a camp there. I played, and I just loved it. I met some of the players and went on a visit, and I guess I fell in love with the school. I visited a couple of other schools, but I loved Harding the best. I fit in there with the players the most, and it's good competition."

KASEY WOOD

SCHOOL Bentonville

SPORT Softball

SIGNING WITH Arkansas

NOTABLE Led Lady Tigers to back-to-back Class 6A state championships, earning all-state honors as an infielder and RHP. ... Batted .466 with 39 runs scored and 22 RBIs out of the lead-off spot. ... As a pitcher won 13 games with 90 strikeouts.

QUOTABLE "Arkansas is my home state and where my heart is. I can refresh whenever I need. The educational benefits from the UofA and the learning opportunities will allow me to grow both athletically and academically. The coaching staff has my trust for personal and group growth at the next level while working toward common team goals and personal goals. The staff also makes me feel safe in my choice for the next four years."

LIEN YU

SCHOOL Bentonville

SPORT Swimming

SIGNING WITH South Carolina

NOTABLE An all-state performer last year who won the Class 6A state title in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2 minutes, 5.28 seconds. She also has the state record in that event at 2:04.21 that she set last year. ... Won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.04, barely missing the state record of 1:02.85 she also set last year. ... Was a member of the Lady Tigers 400 freestyle relay team that set the state record with its time of 3:32.37, surpassing the previous mark of 3:35.15 set by Bentonville in 2017. ... Also helped Bentonville set a state record in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.23, breaking the previous mark of 1:48.22 set by Haas Hall-Fayetteville in 2016.

QUOTABLE "It's in the SEC, and it's always been a dream of mine to go to an SEC school, so that's really cool. I love the coaches and the team there, and the team aspect. They also have really good academics. It was a really good school all-around."

