Six Arkansans named as 2023 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy Fellows

The Delta Regional Authority on Tuesday named 40 community leaders from all eight member states as fellows of the 2023 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.

Six are from Arkansas.

The institute is an extensive, nine-month executive leadership program. They will attend sessions led by local, regional and national experts who cover policy areas such as infrastructure and transportation; small business and entrepreneurship; workforce development; and public health.

The goal is to facilitate economic growth in the region by preparing fellows with improved decision-making skills, policy development know-how, strengthened leadership capacity and a mutual understanding of regional, state and local cultures and issues.

The 2023 fellows from Arkansas -- with hometown and occupation -- are:

• Joshua Agee, Paragould, mayor.

• Kristi Hopper, Osceola, executive director of Main Street Osceola.

• Ronald Hunt, Little Rock, attorney, Arkansas Fair Housing Commission.

• Kendra Phillips, West Memphis, consultant, Phillips Consulting Firm.

• Aaron Pilkington, Augusta, vice president of strategic communications, ARCare.

• Brendan Spaulding, Hot Springs, field representative for U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.

The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The Authority invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training and business development. The mission is to help create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of people who live in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.