Spa City to weigh water-rate increase

HOT SPRINGS — The city says $45 million of new debt is needed to finish the over-budget Lake Ouachita water supply project, an obligation that will require raising water rates by $4 a month next year.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors will consider the rate increase at its Nov. 15 business meeting. It would raise the minimum monthly charge for residential customers in the city by $2 in January and $2 next November.

City Manager Bill Bur-rough told the board Tuesday the city would prefer to phase in the increase across multiple years, but a 2021 law requires rate increases to be fully implemented within one year of a rate study.

The increase would be larger for customers outside the city. They pay a 50% premium for water service.

The rate structure that took effect in 2018 raised residential base rates for customers inside the city 160%, taking the minimum charge from $5 a month to $13.39 over five years to service the $109.7 million bond issue the city floated for the supply project in June 2020. Burrough told the board the project is about $40 million over budget.

“Back in 2017 when we were designing these, all the way through 2019, we were in good shape when we passed the original bond, but over time no one knew the impact that covid was going to have,” he said.

“We’re not going to have enough money to finish the plant. We’re not going to have enough money to do the potable lines.

“If we plan on finishing this project that we started, it is going to take another bond.” Challengers for the four board seats on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election made utility rates a central plank in their campaign platforms, telling voters the city’s investment in the future has overly burdened the present.

The city has said the supply project will secure area water needs for decades to come, but Burrough said the 15 million gallons a day it will add to production capacity is needed now. Demand across the 145-square-mile service area often bumps up against capacity during prolonged periods of hot, dry weather.

The lifting of restrictions on utility connections and extensions in the unincorporated area has also put additional strain on the two treatment plants and distribution system.