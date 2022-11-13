State college football roundups

BERRY (GA.) 55, HENDRIX 8

Hendrix quarterback Jacob Buniff was 15-of-20 passing for 197 yards and threw a touchdown to Tajae White, who had 7 catches for 131 yards, but Berry held the Warriors scoreless until the fourth quarter in Mount Berry, Ga.

Berry (7-3, 5-2 Southern Athletic Association) rattled off 48 unanswered points before White's touchdown catch of 72 yards broke up the run with 12:59 left in the game. Nick Best then ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 11:16 remaining to provide the final margin.

The Warriors (3-7, 2-5) managed 283 yards in total offense, while the Vikings had 499, with 345 coming in the air. Quarterback Blake Hembree went 20-of-24 passing for 309 yards and 2 touchdowns. Deiondre Wilson had 2 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Herring added 4 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

TEXAS WESLEYAN 64, LYON 21

Isaiah Bradford's 9-yard touchdown pass to Aedan Huntsman tied the game at 21-21 just over three minutes into the third quarter, but Texas Wesleyan (9-2, 7-2 Sooner Athletic Conference) went on to score 43 unanswered points to claim a regular-season ending victory over Lyon (1-0, 0-9) at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

Bradford threw touchdown passes to Reginald Brown of 7 and 11 yards and the Scots got a two-point conversion to take a 15-8 lead with 10:17 left in the first half. Texas Wesleyan responded with a 10-yard touchdown catch from Charlie Simmons and a 1-yard touchdown run from Carson Rodgers, but missed a two-point conversion to take a 21-15 lead at halftime.

Lyon managed 260 yards of total offense, with 184 coming through the passing game, while allowing 498 yards of total offense to Texas Wesleyan. Bradford finished 12-of-29 passing with 2 interceptions to go with the 3 touchdown passes. He was also the Scots' leading rusher, running 13 times for 56 yards.