



SOCCER

UCA men fall in ASUN championship

Saturday was the fourth time the University of Central Arkansas faced Lipscomb in the past two years.

The Bears lost 6-2, the most lopsided of the four results, at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tenn. in the ASUN Conference Championship Game.

UCA (6-5-6) trailed 3-0 at halftime as Lipscomb's Tyrese Spice, Malachi Jones and Javanne Smith each scored first-half goals.

The Bears clawed back into the game with a goal less than two minutes inot the second half from Mathias Bendiksen.

Lipscomb (14-2-2) proceed to score three more goals, coming from Hayes Wood, Nich Dang and Alejandro Lopez, to make it 6-1 in the 75th minute.

Karim Diao scored in the final minute to make it 6-2.

The Bears were outshot 25-8 and forced Bison goalkeeper Micahel Sibley into one save.

-- Sam Lane

VOLLEYBALL

Harding captures GAC Tournament title

Harding completed its undefeated run against Great American Conference opponents with a four-set victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State to win the GAC Volleyball championship on Saturday at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

The Lady Bisons, who have won 28 matches in a row, improved its record to 30-1 with the victory, which marks just the third 30-win season in conference history. Arkansas Tech went 35-4 in 2011 and 35-1 in 2017.

Kelli McKinnon led the Lady Bisons with 16 kills and was named the tournament's most valuable player. Logan Smith and Emma Winiger joined McKinnon on the All-Tournament team. Smith notched her second double-double of the tournament with 12 kills and 15 digs, while Winiger tallied 32 digs.

Harding will make its sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament after securing the league's automatic bid.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services



