Sure Signs Of Christmas

Optimist -- A person who tends to be hopeful and confident about the future or the success of something.

By that definition, there are thousands of card-carrying Optimists who believe their efforts can change the world.

"Optimist International is a worldwide organization made up of more than 2,500 local clubs whose members work each day to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their community and in themselves," says Brian McMahen, a member of the Optimist Club of Fort Smith.

The club has been active for more than 75 years helping to support local youth organizations such as the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs, Fort Smith Children's Shelter, Girls Shelter of Fort Smith, Fort Smith Boys Shelter and the Reynolds Cancer Support House, he says, as well as the Optimist Oratorical and Essay Scholarship contests and the Optimist Hearing Foundation.

Toward that end, the organization will host its annual Festival of Trees, beginning Nov. 15 and continuing through Dec. 18 at the Bakery District.

Supporters can "view the trees at the Bakery District and scan the QR code stationed at each tree to purchase tickets to vote for their favorite tree(s), which will also put them into the drawing to win that tree as well," says McMahen, who is co-chairman of the event.

"They may also see the trees and purchase votes -- beginning Nov. 15 -- on our website, fortsmithoptimist.com, and click on Festival of Trees.

"We will draw the winning ticket for each tree starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18."

McMahen expects somewhere between 25 and 40 trees as the event, started in 2017, returns to its full form after the pandemic.

"We have had trees every year from Forsgren Inc., JDS Supply, the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs, Edward Jones (Mike Vanderheiden office), and Home Instead Health Care, as well as several of our club members," McMahen explains. "Over the years, we've had trees donated from all six of the high school and junior high schools and from various businesses and organizations throughout Fort Smith."

"We do not have designated themes," adds Cleve McDonald, the event chairman. "Each tree donor decorates based on their objective -- they can promote their business or organization, they can theme the tree with holiday characters, or they can just provide a tree that they believe people would choose as their favorite."

"We once had a tree donated by Joe's Cantina & Grill with a giant taco as the tree topper," McMahen elaborates. "JDS Supply once made a tree with miniature construction equipment. We've had a couple Grinch Christmas trees before and even had a handmade Nutcracker tree by the art teacher at Wood Elementary School."

Decorations range from those reflecting a school or business to classic holiday characters like the Grinch. (Courtesy Photo/Shutterstock)

