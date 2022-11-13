Tide QB removes Saban’s concerns

OXFORD, Miss. -- Alabama Coach Nick Saban wondered which Crimson Tide team would show up in Mississippi. As it turned out, he didn't need to be worried, especially about quarterback Bryce Young.

Young threw three touchdowns passes and No. 10 Alabama scored on four consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters, rallying to beat No. 11 Mississippi 30-24 on Saturday.

"They have a lot of pride in what the standard of playing (at) Alabama is," Saban said. "They were challenged to play to that standard, to take it personally, to understand they're responsible for the identity that they create by how they play on the field."

Will Reichard kicked field goals of 23 and 49 yards in the fourth quarter to snap a 24-all tie. Alabama (8-2, 5-2) secured the win by forcing an incomplete pass into the Crimson Tide end zone in the final minute to extend its seven-game winning streak over the Rebels.

"It was a tough night in a lot of ways, but it was a great night for us because I think we took a step in the right direction," Saban said. "We didn't get off to a great start, but the players just kept making one play at a time and at the end of the game that we needed to make."

Young finished 21 of 33 for 209 yards, including touchdown throws to Jermaine Burton, Cameron Latu and Ja'Courey Brooks.

Alabama trailed 10-0 early and 17-14 at halftime. The Crimson Tide made efficient use of 317 yards of total offense and a defense that stopped three Ole Miss opportunities in the final quarter.

"It's a shame. We had the ball in our hands at the end of the game and the crowd was in it, but we didn't get it done," Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said. "They've got great players and great coaches, too, but it's just a shame."

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) was led by Quinshon Judkins, who had 135 yards on 25 carries and a pair of 1-yard TD runs.

Judkins highlighted the game's final drive with runs of 35 and 13 yards to get the Rebels to the Alabama 14-yard line before the Crimson Tide got the game-clinching stop.

Jaxson Dart was 18 of 31 passing for 212 yards with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Mingo. The Rebels finished with 403 yards of total offense, but finished 0 for 3 on fourth down conversions, including both of the final two offensive series.





Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) fights off Mississippi safety Otis Reese (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)



Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry rips up Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)



Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) tackles Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)



Alabama defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams (2) and Brian Branch (14) celebrate after an incomplete fourth-down pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)



Mississippi defensive tackle JJ Pegues (89) reacts after an Alabama turnover on downs during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)



Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)



Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Malik Heath (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

