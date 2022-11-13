Tigers, Cole hand OT loss to Reddies





ARKADELPHIA -- T.J. Cole made sure that Ouachita Baptist wouldn't need a last-second field goal from its kicker to win the Battle of the Ravine this time around.

The senior secured it with his own feet instead.

The Texarkana native scored on a churning 1-yard run in overtime to catapult the fourth-ranked Tigers to a dramatic 40-37 victory over No. 24 Henderson State in front of an engaged, standing-room only crowd of more than 11,000 on a breezy Saturday afternoon at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

Cole's game-winning touchdown capped a thrilling comeback for OBU (11-0, 11-0 Great American Conference), which finished the regular season unbeaten for the fourth time since 2014 and ran its winning streak over their in-town foes to six games. But the Tigers' latest coup over Henderson State (8-3, 8-3) in the 95th installment of the long-standing rivalry seemed about as improbable as anything they've accomplished this season.

OBU, which beat the Reddies 31-28 last year when Gabe Goodman drilled a go-ahead 53-yard field goal with 57 seconds to go, trailed 34-20 with 4:47 left on Saturday after Henderson State's Xavier Malone took an end-around toss and hit Mike Benning for a 5-yard touchdown.

"We talk about adversity, and we've dealt with it all year long it seems," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "Things on the field, off the field ... all that we've been through. But we never packed it in, and we weren't about to.

"I'm just so proud of the guys because of the way they fought back, the way they stayed in it. Down two scores with five minutes left but still found a way to get it done."

Getting it done was exactly what was on OBU's minds after Benning's touchdown catch.

The Tigers quickly trickled down the field on the ensuing series and scored on Riley Harms' 12-yard touchdown pass to Connor Flannigan to make it 34-27.

A quick three-and-out by the Reddies, accompanied by a shanked 24-yard punt, allowed OBU to get the ball back at its own 49-yard line with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Cole bulldozed his way for a 2-yard score that tied it at 34-34 with 1:19 remaining.

Yet, Henderson State found itself in position to turn the tables and win the game in regulation, but Tristan Heaton's 46-yard field goal attempt sailed right just as the buzzer sounded.

Heaton did hit a 28-yarder on the Reddies' first trip in overtime, which put Henderson State up 37-34. That, in turn, set the stage for Cole, the Tigers' All-American running back, to move to the forefront the same way he'd done several times before.

Of the nine plays that OBU ran in the extra session, he touched the ball on eight of them. He converted on a fourth and 1 that kept the drive alive just two plays before he plowed his way into the end zone to give the Tigers the win.

"Our perseverance really showed," said Cole, who carried 29 times for 114 yards and 3 touchdowns. "Those last two drives [of regulation], we were just trying to up the tempo, but we practice that everyday in practice. Just working on certain situations, down three, down seven with 45 seconds left, we work on that by moving the ball fast and efficiently.

"All that hard work really paid off in this game."

Harms finished 18-of-27 passing for 206 yards and made a number of big runs to keep scoring jaunts alive for the Tigers. Justin Dean had 8 catches for 96 yards and 1 touchdown, while Flannigan finished with 5 catches for 73 yards and 1 score.

Andrew Edwards completed 21 of 32 passes for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns in a crushing loss for Henderson State. The Reddies had won four games in a row and despite not being included in the most recent NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings, could've possibly received a berth in the playoffs with a win.

However, Henderson State was left wondering what if after losing to the Tigers in crushing fashion again.

"We had our opportunities," explained Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield, whose team has lost to the Tigers by three points in each of the past three seasons. "I was proud of my guys because they played their hearts out. Nobody really gave us a chance to be in that game, and we had some chances to win. [OBU] has an outstanding team and made the plays when they needed to.

"We just didn't take advantage when we should've. We had the field goal on the last play of the game, but you don't want it to come down to that. Still, I'm super proud of my team, they never quit."

Malone had 9 catches for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Jeremiah Davis ran 19 times for 104 yards as the Reddies outgained the Tigers 462-396.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard first with 5:18 to go in the first quarter when Cole pushed a pass to Dean, who sprinted around the left side of the field for an 18-yard touchdown, to cap an 11-play, 72-yard drive and take a 7-0 lead.

Henderson State pounced right back by decisively moving 83 yards on its own 11-play drive. Korien Burrell, who had 75 yards rushing in the game, finished things off by hauling in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Edwards to tie the game just before the quarter ended.

After getting a nifty juggling interception from Kolbi Crawford at the Tigers' 2 on OBU's succeeding series, the Reddies' moved out front when Heaton drilled a 30-yard field to close out a march that chewed up more than seven minutes off the clock in the second quarter.

The Tigers knotted it at 10-10 with 2:26 remaining in the half on Goodman's 23-yard field goal until the Reddies retaliated a minute and a half later with Heaton's 33-yarder. Goodman did get in the last say before halftime by drilling a 36-yard field goal as time expired.

"We've been getting everybody's best shot," Knight said. "We really didn't play our best early either by shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit. But we kind of settled back in and hung around long enough to get going."

OBU seemed to have a little extra pep in its step to start the second half. The Tigers forced the Reddies into a quick three-and-out on the first possession after halftime and regained the advantage when Cole darted in for a 7-yard touchdown with 10:07 left to end a bullying 44-yard drive.

Nevertheless, Henderson State struck back behind Edwards and Malone. The two hooked up for a 41-yard touchdown connection with 3:52 remaining in the quarter to tie at 20-20 and linked up again early in the fourth quarter for an 11-yard score that put the Reddies ahead.

Malone's touchdown pass to Benning appeared to put the Reddies in command until OBU clawed its way back to pull off the stunner that all but assure it of a home playoff game next week.

"I can't say enough about them," Knight said of his team. "Any time you win on the road, and believe me, coming over here is a road game for us, it's big. It was a great game, great atmosphere. ... [Saturday] was what football is all about."









