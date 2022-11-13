Trinity Village event honors U.S. veterans

Veterans living at Trinity Village were celebrated with food, music and gifts Friday afternoon during an event fit for American heroes.

The senior retirement community also replaced the tattered and faded American flag with a new one from the Watson Chapel Junior ROTC in a brief outdoor ceremony.

Kenneth Theis served in the Navy from 1943-46 during World War II on a destroyer escort. His ship's duty was to protect other ships and keep them safe from enemy submarines.

"We would do live patrols leaving from Okinawa and look for submarines," he said. "We were in the fleet that arrived from the Battle of Okinawa."

Theis sat at a table with three other veterans -- Owen Monk, Bill Ferren and Dub Coenig -- who worked in intelligence for the military.

Monk served in the Korean War from 1951-52 as a first lieutenant in the Army. He said he was called as a filler. He spent five months in Japan before going into Korea.

Ferren served from 1945-1952, serving in both World War II and the early days of the Korean War.

"I was one of the greeters in Korea," he said.

He said what got him through those years was the Bible, specifically Proverbs 3:5-6, which Ferren recited verbatim.

"Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all of your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."

Hershel Douthit Sr. said his memories of the war were fading.

"Like every other memory," he joked.

But he remembered the exact date when he was called up: April 21, 1944. He left the next day and stayed in Europe until 1946.

"I got to ride all over Europe with the 20th Armored Division," he said.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455Auxiliary in Pine Bluff gave the veterans a gift box that included shampoo, puzzle books, pens, soap, socks and other hygiene products.

"If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here now," Stacey Fisher, a volunteer with the auxiliary, said. "We respect them and we don't forget about them. They are always in our hearts."