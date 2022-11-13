Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Joe Biden. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dunn; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pelosi; Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, D-Pa. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.; Gov.-elect Wes Moore, D-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.