UAPB advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
RECORDS UAPB 1-2; Mississippi State 2-0
SERIES First meeting
TV SEC Network Plus
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;;MISSISSIPPI STATE
72.3;Points for;68.0
64.7;Points against;49.0
0.0;Rebound margin;13.5
4.7;Turnover margin;0.0
41.8;FG pct.;47.4
35.7;3-pt pct.;33.3
63.2;FT pct.;57.7
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr.;8.3;4.0
F A.C. Curry, 6-5, Jr.;5.7;5.3
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Soph.;9.0;10.0
G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;20.0;4.0
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;12.0;2.7
COACH Solomon Bozeman (8-26 in second season at UAPB and overall)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
C Tolu Smith, 6-11, Sr.;22.5;9.5
F D.J. Jeffries, 6-7, Sr.;11.0;3.5
F Cameron Matthews, 6-7, Jr.;5.5;5.0
G Jamel Horton, 6-3, Sr.;2.5;2.5
G Eric Reed, 6-2, Sr.;4.0;0.5
COACH Chris Jans (2-0 in first season at Mississippi State and 145-44 in seven seasons overall)
CHALK TALK After today, UAPB will play its next two games in Ohio (Kent State, Cleveland State) and one at Nebraska. ... Jans was named Mississippi State's coach in March after going 122-32 over the previous five seasons at New Mexico State. ... For the second game in a row, UAPB was neck and neck with a Power 5 program before falling late. Its latest loss was a 66-58 decision to Oklahoma on Friday in a game where the Golden Lions trailed 58-56 with less than two minutes left. ... The Bulldogs are coming off a 73-54 win over Akron behind Tolu Smith's 26 points and eight rebounds. ... Mississippi State is the only team from the SEC that UAPB will play this season.
-- Erick Taylor