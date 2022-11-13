UAPB advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 1-2; Mississippi State 2-0

SERIES First meeting

TV SEC Network Plus

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;MISSISSIPPI STATE

72.3;Points for;68.0

64.7;Points against;49.0

0.0;Rebound margin;13.5

4.7;Turnover margin;0.0

41.8;FG pct.;47.4

35.7;3-pt pct.;33.3

63.2;FT pct.;57.7

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr.;8.3;4.0

F A.C. Curry, 6-5, Jr.;5.7;5.3

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Soph.;9.0;10.0

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;20.0;4.0

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;12.0;2.7

COACH Solomon Bozeman (8-26 in second season at UAPB and overall)

MISSISSIPPI STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Tolu Smith, 6-11, Sr.;22.5;9.5

F D.J. Jeffries, 6-7, Sr.;11.0;3.5

F Cameron Matthews, 6-7, Jr.;5.5;5.0

G Jamel Horton, 6-3, Sr.;2.5;2.5

G Eric Reed, 6-2, Sr.;4.0;0.5

COACH Chris Jans (2-0 in first season at Mississippi State and 145-44 in seven seasons overall)

CHALK TALK After today, UAPB will play its next two games in Ohio (Kent State, Cleveland State) and one at Nebraska. ... Jans was named Mississippi State's coach in March after going 122-32 over the previous five seasons at New Mexico State. ... For the second game in a row, UAPB was neck and neck with a Power 5 program before falling late. Its latest loss was a 66-58 decision to Oklahoma on Friday in a game where the Golden Lions trailed 58-56 with less than two minutes left. ... The Bulldogs are coming off a 73-54 win over Akron behind Tolu Smith's 26 points and eight rebounds. ... Mississippi State is the only team from the SEC that UAPB will play this season.

-- Erick Taylor