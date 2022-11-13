Unite the Arts brings filmdom’s artists together

Filmmakers, actors, members of the arts community and sponsors gathered for a Unite the Arts Happy Hour on Nov. 5. The event, part of the Arkansas Film Society's Filmland 5, was held at The Butler Center for Arkansas Studies' Concordia Hall.

Attendees enjoyed signature cocktails created in honor of several different films shown during the five-day film festival and a taco and tamale buffet.

Guests included cinematographer Mark Irwin, writer and director Neil LaBute, actor Gia Crovatin, executive producer Christine McLarty Arquette and her husband, actor David Arquette.

Kathryn Tucker is executive director of the Arkansas Film Society, a nonprofit that holds educational events, seminars, panel discussions and film screenings throughout the year.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins