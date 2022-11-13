‘Unselfish’ QB breaks TD record

Pocahontas Coach Charles Baty knew before the season started that there was a chance it could happen.

Connor Baker, his soon-to-be senior quarterback, sat at 63 career touchdowns, 34 shy of the state record of 97 which was set by Cedric Houston who played for Clarendon from 1997-00.

Baker entered Friday night's game against Lincoln with 96 career rushing touchdowns, needing one to tie the mark and two to break it.

Just for safe measure, Baker scored three as Pocahontas beat Lincoln 56-14.

Baker finished the night with 181 rushing yards on 22 carries. He also completed four passes for 35 yards and recorded an interception on defense.

While Baker's name is the only one from Pocahontas (10-1) that will be going into the Arkansas record books, Baty said Baker has always treated the mark as an accomplishment for those around him.

"He looked at it as, like all of us on our team, [that] it was really a team accomplishment," Baty said. "It was something that he wanted for Pocahontas and our community. It was something he wanted for this football team, it was something that he wanted for his teammates and his coaches, as well as most of all for his family. He's got several siblings, and that's something that he wanted for them."

Baty said that level of unselfishness has been the key to both Baker's and Pocahontas' success this season, particularly as of late.

"There's a lot of unselfishness on our football team," Baty said. "That's also allowed this to happen. [Connor's] teammates were ecstatic for him to break the record. They took ownership of that as well. ... Everybody's got a role and everybody's [been unselfish]."

This season, Baker has rushed for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns on 258 carries. He has also passed for 918 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, Baker is second on the team with 62 tackles and leads the team with five interceptions.

Pocahontas, the No. 1 seed from the 4A-3 conference, will host Nashville, the No. 3 seed from the 4A-7 conference on Friday for a spot in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

"I think Connor kind of said it best after it was done. He said, 'Let's go play football.'" Baty said. "[The touchdown record] is something that's obviously a great accomplishment, but we want to continue to win."

November madness

The top three classifications in Arkansas saw hardly any surprises in the opening round of this year's playoffs.

All four of the higher seeds won in Class 7A, Class 6A's Russellville and Mountain Home each pulled off upsets, and No. 3 seed Batesville's win over No. 2 seed Prairie Grove was the lone victory by a lower seed in Class 5A.

Looking further into the lower classifications, there were a handful of notable surprises.

No. 4 seeds DeWitt and Ashdown beat No. 3 seeds Gravette and Lonoke respectively in Class 4A.

No. 4 seed Quitman continued its late-season hot streak with a 21-14 win over No. 2 seed Hoxie in Class 3A.

In Class 2A, two of the four No. 1 seeds in the classification suffered defeats. No. 1 seed Bigelow fell 28-18 to Earle. No. 1 seed Dierks fell 42-28 to England. No. 2 seed Conway Christian's season also came to a close, this time in a 41-13 loss to Marked Tree.

On the whole, home teams went 44-12.

Early exit

For conferences like the 3A-2, Friday night was a resounding success with all four members (Melbourne, Newport, Salem and Quitman) winning their games and advancing to this week's contests.

For the 2A-1, Friday was the end of the road. Not only were the conference's top two seeds, Bigelow and Conway Christian, upset but its remaining two teams, Hector and Magazine, were beaten by a combined 70 points.

Keeping pace

It was always going to be a tall task for Dennis Gaines to top his last performance.

The junior rushed 33 times for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns in East Poinsett County's win over Marked Tree.

He wasn't able to duplicate that total against Hector on Friday, but he did lead the Warriors to an opening-round win instead.

Gaines rushed 22 times for 264 yards and 5 touchdowns in East Poinsett's 56-26 win over Hector.

Gaines, who led the state in rushing during the regular season is up to 2.847 yards and 38 touchdowns in 11 games this season.

He'll have a chance to break the 3,000-yard mark Friday at home against England.

Rounding into form

For the third straight season, Mountain Home Coach Steve Ary has his team playing its best football at the most important time.

Ary and the Bombers have won their opening playoff matchup all three years, with this season's coming at Marion.

Mountain Home beat Marion 23-6 despite being outgained on offense 312-167.

The Bombers' defense combined for seven sacks to shut down the Patriots' lethal offensive attack.