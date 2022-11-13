Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Core Values Public Notices Elections Voter Guide Newsletters Obits Puzzles Sports Archive Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Vilonia man dies in crash of vehicle

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:24 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A Vilonia man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on wintry roads on the outskirts of Vilonia, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

William Burnham, 49, was eastbound on Otto Road south of Vilonia around 12:03 a.m. when the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the road and overturned.

The vehicle made multiple revolutions and ejected Burnham, who was fatally injured.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was rainy with snow and sleet and the road was wet at the time.

Print Headline: Vilonia man dies in crash of vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT