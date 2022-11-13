Vilonia man dies in crash of vehicle

A Vilonia man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on wintry roads on the outskirts of Vilonia, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

William Burnham, 49, was eastbound on Otto Road south of Vilonia around 12:03 a.m. when the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the road and overturned.

The vehicle made multiple revolutions and ejected Burnham, who was fatally injured.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was rainy with snow and sleet and the road was wet at the time.