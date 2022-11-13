Webinar to cover USDA bias suits

In the late 1990s, several lawsuits were filed against the United States Department of Agriculture alleging race discrimination. Some were settled, and others resulted in administrative remedies administered by USDA.

The National Agricultural Law Center will host a webinar Wednesday to provide some historical background to these USDA discrimination lawsuits.

Stephen Carpenter, deputy director and senior staff attorney at Farmers' Legal Action Group Inc., will present the webinar, titled "Civil Rights Developments for USDA." The webinar takes place at 11 a.m. Nov. 16.

The webinar is free to the public, and registration is available at https://nationalaglawcenter.org/civil-rights-usda/

Carpenter will also highlight recent civil-rights developments for USDA, such as the American Rescue Plan Act and Inflation Reduction Act and the next steps that USDA will take to implement the IRA.

"I look forward to discussing the recent civil-rights developments involving the USDA and the Inflation Reduction Act," Carpenter said. "These are topics that are important to have an understanding of, and it's important to see what USDA is doing recently, as well as what it has done in the past."

The webinar is part of the National Agricultural Law Center's monthly webinar series. Carpenter made a presentation on carbon contracts during a September NALC webinar.

"Stephen is perhaps the single most knowledgeable person in this area," Harrison Pittman, NALC director, said. "He has proven knowledge of these topics and explains them well in his presentations. This webinar will be interesting and informative, as it traces the history of USDA's civil-rights developments."

Details: https://nationalaglawcenter.org/ or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter.