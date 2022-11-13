What to say? How to say it?

I don't know what to write about the election, and that's all I can think about right now. So that's a pickle.

But the challenge of figuring out what to write about it pales in comparison to the challenge of processing the election. A part of me wants that to be a pickle too, Southern speak for something that is a bummer, an inconvenience, a frustration. A mild difficulty.

The navigation of Arkansas politics for a fiscally conservative socially reasonable Jesus-loving rural academic mother is no pickle.

It is more like being pickled, the way my mother used to do it. Packed in a jar of brine, lid screwed on tight. Then closed up in a pressure cooker and boiled. Intensely. And after that, stuck on a shelf to be eaten later.

I told my editor I might just sit out this week's column because I don't know what to say about the election. People more politically astute than me will give their reasoned analyses; people less restrained are giving their knee-jerk reactions and venting sorrow and jubilations all over social media. Nothing I can say adds value to that mix. And yet it seems ridiculous to write about something other than the elephant in the room.

My wise editor brought me back from the brink of the binary and said why don't you just write about the elephant but say these are your initial reactions, for better or worse, with clearer thoughts to come later. So here they are.

Congratulations to Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Becoming the first woman governor of Arkansas is a big deal. And to be the daughter of a former governor stepping into that role yourself has to be such a proud moment for you and your dad, for your whole family. On a very human-to-human level that makes me happy for you. I promise I will pray for you and help you any way I can.

Congratulations to everyone else who was elected up and down the ballot. I have run for office, and it is hard work, and you open yourself up to difficulties one who never runs cannot fully fathom. I appreciate your willingness to do that. You have my support as an engaged citizen. I sincerely hope that under your direction our people come together and Arkansas thrives.

To Dr. Chris Jones and others who see politics as a noble profession, and put their whole selves into the work of civilizing a space in which to serve Arkansans, but were not elected this time, thank you. I see you. My heart breaks with you and for you. So many of you are beautiful people who deserve the chance to be in positions of leadership. I pray that after you have rested you will find ways to use your gifts to help our state become all it can be.

Because I believe in a balance of power, I am saddened to observe that with very few exceptions, Arkansas will continue to be governed by a single party. November 2022 has brought back November 2020 to me in a way I was not emotionally prepared for--naively--because I hoped things might be better than they were then. Reality is that instead of breaking the supermajority in our Legislature, we added three seats to it. We consolidated one-party power even further. We did that. We the people.

And yet we also voted down three ballot measures referred by our Legislature--the very supermajority of lawmakers we ourselves elected. We rejected their ideas. We the people did that too, because we understood they were bad ideas.

The only scenario in which these seemingly contradictory things could happen is the scenario we have: Other than a small number of outliers, Arkansas voters elect leaders according to our perception of the national party they belong to, not based on knowledge or understanding of the candidates themselves.

The national Democratic Party is despised by Arkansas voters. Therefore, it does not matter who runs with that label; the letter D means you fail. But when voters look beyond labels and understand specific issues more deeply, they don't choose a single-party line.

If I had a magic wand, I would not turn our state from red to blue. I would rather it be purple. There are Republicans with great ideas who love our state and want to do right by us. There are Democrats whose ideas I cannot support. But I would create an atmosphere in which people from both parties get elected because of the people they are, not primarily the party to which they belong.

It is a tragedy to me that we have great candidates run and work so hard, only to be defeated by a label. And conversely, even though we thankfully do have some good Arkansas Republicans, there's no real competition there that would drive more of the best candidates forward.

We wouldn't have to abolish parties to restore a balance of power. I think parties are an OK starting place for sorting where our values might best be represented. What is dysfunctional here is that a Democratic candidate gets 30-35 percent of the vote (on average) whether the Republican opponent is a wonderful worthy person or a crook.

Voters don't perceive the difference. What they vote on is the label.

There used to be a saying that all politics are local, but it is the reverse now. All politics are national. And I think that is unhealthy for our state and local people. Something's gotta give. I guess I will be pickling on how we might solve that problem. Along with many others.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.