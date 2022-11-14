Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 31

Loves Donuts

2508 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple buckets of icing/frosting are stored directly on the kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: Walls, floors and ceiling have an accumulation of dirt, dust, cobwebs and food residue.

Roots And Wings Preschool

907 N.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Inside of microwave has an accumulation of food debris.

Simply Divine

1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup in walk-in freezer.

Nov. 1

BM Tacos Burritos And More

4303 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee beverage on prep table. Employees preparing and plating food and ready-to-eat items using bare hand contact.

Noncritical violations: None

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital

4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sink in clean dish area. Sanitizing bucket being kept in handwashing sink in dirty dish area. Plate simulating dish thermometer not reaching 160 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Roach present in dish area at time of inspection. Cloth being kept in handwashing sink behind serving line.

Goddard School

5303 S. Southern Hills Court, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Lucky Tasty Asian Food - Mobile

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager. Observed box of shell eggs stored over containers of ready-to-eat food.

The Bend

3604 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food prep area lacks coving.

Woo Pig Mooie BBQ

401 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager. No hot water in designated kitchen handwashing sink. Pulled pork at 100 degrees in the hot hold table. Unit was turned off after lunch.

Nov. 2

El Italiano

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager.

K'Zolis Little Oven - Mobile

1540 Partridge Run, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple flies in food truck.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips.

McDonald's

805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Ice scoop stored in ice with handle touching ice.

Noncritical violations: Buildup of food, grease and paper goods on floor in storage room and walk-in cooler floor.

Monster Food Truck

16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Pure Joy Ice Cream

108 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Three-door reach-in cooler is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Repeat violation. Permit posted is for the opening year.

RBC Snack Bar

3500 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certified food manager left. No current certificate available at time of inspection.

Roll & Fold / 5M International Ltd. Co.

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Social Project Brewing Company

600 S.W. 41st St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips.

Staybridge Suites

1801 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff.

SweeTea

117A S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Spray bottle and sponge stored in the handwashing sink. Containers of sugar water stored in front of the handwashing sink. Cartons of raw shell eggs and packages of raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods. Items not date-marked as needed. Tapioca pearl instructions state to use within four hours after cooking. Tapioca pearls held at room temperature are not marked with a use or discard by time. Bleach water in vinegar bottle not at the correct concentration. It is too strong.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid events. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces. One employee not wearing effective hair restraint while working with open food. No test strips on location to check the concentration of sanitizer (bleach water).

The Smokin' Bowl

19869 Jewell Drive, Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager. Observed holes in the floor where the previous equipment was installed. Floor lacks coving in a spot behind previous equipment.

Triple Eight Hashery

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Nov. 3

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

105 S. Dixieland St., Suite H, Lowell

Critical violations: Spray bottle beneath prep table not labeled with contents of container.

Noncritical violations: Food debris and grease buildup beneath ice machine and three-compartment sink. Broken and missing pieces of tiles near back door, between three-compartment sink and prep table and also in front prep line area.

Saiwok Vietnamese Street Food

2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 6, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manger certificate available at time of inspection.

Taqueria Michoacan

2882 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Permit on record expired 3/31/2022.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Paper towels were more than 10 feet away from handsink.

Walmart Convenience / Fuel

1300 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager certificate available.

Nov. 4

Bakery Cuscatleca

2515 N. 17th St., Suite 301, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee consuming drink from unapproved container. No paper towels available at kitchen handsink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Individually packaged portions of spices, red beans, and crema queso not properly labeled. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor.

Carniceria Guanajuato

801 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Cheese at 45 degrees in the prep table refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager. Observed upon arrival the hot water was turned off at the kitchen handsink due to a drip and slow to drain. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Observed prepared foods in refrigerator were not labeled. Observed boxes of to-go containers were stored in the bathroom. Seal on the walk-in cooler is damaged. Posted permit is expired and facility under new ownership.

Kidz In Motion Learning Center

211 Commercial St., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Little Martians Learning Center

915 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no handwashing sink in the employee restroom. Posted permit expired on .

Outlaw Grill

714 Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager. Observed small leak was still at the handsink.

Pho Thanh Restaurant

1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw beef and pork stored over raw shrimp. Cut cabbage stored next to raw beef. Peeler and grater hanging by handwash sink had an accumulation of food on surfaces. Pho broth at 50 degrees in walk-in cooler. Raw beef thawing in three-compartment sink with no running water. Dead fly in pho broth in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Shadow Valley Country Club

7001 Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Soup in the walk-in cooler is at 52 degrees, according to the person in charge it was from yesterday. Other items in the walk-in cooler are at 42 degrees. Foods checked in the pizza prep table are at 42 degrees. Spray bottle stored hanging on the shelves near the bar area not labeled with contents. Employee said it is sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer at the three-compartment sink at Lookout Bar is not dispensing strong enough. No sanitizer being dispensed at three-compartment sink. Water standing in the bottom of the pizza prep cooler. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Shelves in the walk-in cooler and other shelves holding food and food containers are rusty and no longer in good condition. Cabinet doors and interior base in the bar area are no longer in good condition.

Yulianita's Mexican Restaurant

2515 N. 17th St., Suite 303, Rogers

Critical violations: Items including rice, beans and broths being stored in refrigerator uncovered.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Packaged deserts lacking proper labeling. Permit not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 31 --Lindy's Curbside Cafe II, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; Old High Middle School, 406 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Nov. 1 -- Crystal Bridges - Food Trailer, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Eleven, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; La Carreta Food - Mobile, 521 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Receiving Kitchen, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Shredder's Pub, 1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista; The Great Hall, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

Nov. 2 -- Arby's, 2807 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Holiday Inn, 1803 S. 52nd St., Rogers; Jimmy John's, 2004 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3, Rogers; Pinnacle 12 Theatre, 2100 Bellview Road, Rogers

Nov. 3 -- Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St., Suite 100, Bentonville; India Mart, 3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville; Pizza Hut, 903 N. Bloomington St., Lowell