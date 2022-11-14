Boll Weevils game loss ends football season

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Boll Weevils football team lost their final game of the season Saturday afternoon to Southern Arkansas University, 20-7.

The Boll Weevils hosted Southern Arkansas at this year's Battle of the Timberlands, now in its 97th year. The Great American Conference team ends the season 3-8. The Muleriders went 5-6 this season.

The SAU Muleriders scored first but the Boll Weevil's offense didn't let that slow them down. Offensively, the Boll Weevils racked up 345 total offensive yards in the game.

On offense, UAM quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter went 17-of-27 on passing plays for 231 yards. Jordan Mansfield led UAM in receiving with six catches for 142 total yards and a touchdown. His longest reception of the day went for 43 yards and 6 points. Hunter Watson led the Boll Weevils with seven carries for 34 yards.

Defensively, Brycen Leblanc led the way for the Boll Weevils with nine total tackles and seven solo stops.

"Played a good first half ... defense was outstanding," Hud Jackson, the Boll Weevils head coach, said. "When you have a chance to put points on the board you have to do it. Our coaches and players want to be great, we will do what we have to to be great. No excuses, we have to commit to building with what we got. Focusing on the positive and moving forward with the positive is what will push us around the corner. Can't wait to move on to the off season."