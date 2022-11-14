College revises its spring offerings

As administrators at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana talked to employers, current students and potential students, they realized that a lack of time is actually more of a barrier for students than financial concerns.

So, the college is revising its spring 2023 class schedule to allow some students to spend less time on campus.

The college is offering more technical and industrial courses one, two or three days per week, rather than the traditional five days per week, said Casey Curtis, the college's communications coordinator. "A lot of these students have jobs they just can't quit and come to school five days a week."

The college is also incorporating more online coursework in technical and industrial classes, Curtis said. "It's hard to do a lot online, because so much of this is hands-on [learning], but there are some online simulations for labwork."

Other courses lend themselves better to online learning, and students are invited to avail themselves of the opportunity, he said. For example, students can earn their associate of arts in general education 100% online or in person, if they prefer.

"We are dedicated to growing our programs and services to assist students better and help break down their barriers to higher education," Chancellor Christine Holt said. "[We strive to] provide valuable degrees and certificates to students of all ages and help our business and industry partners offer training to their employees to help build a better workforce."

This spring's revised schedule "will allow students to come to the college less frequently, allowing them to work more while attending school," Jennifer Teresa, dean of Technical and Industrial Programs, said in a news release from the college. "There are many great, high-paying jobs that our programs equip students to attain, [and] we want to help them in any way we can to get the credentials for those jobs."

NEW WORKFORCE CENTER

A new workforce center in Texarkana scheduled for completion next month will begin hosting students in the Spring 2023 semester and allow the college to better serve student needs, Curtis said. The welding program will have a prominent place at the center, including three new courses that lead to a certificate of proficiency in welding.

"Manufacturing, of which welding is an important component, is an important industry in Arkansas," with nearly 12% of the state's workforce employed in manufacturing, "and 6,500 new manufacturing jobs were added in Arkansas last year," according to Teresa. "Welding is also a good-paying career field with a median annual wage of $22.60 per hour."

The workforce center will also house a secondary career center and the Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy.

"Part of our mission is helping our secondary school partners prepare our students for life after high school, [and] the secondary career center is one of the great programs we offer [to] help students get a head start in college or provide them with a credential to go to work in a quality career field straight out of high school," Holt said. "We also offer the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, which allows students the opportunity to earn their associate of arts degree while still in high school."

The workforce center will be named after Farmers Bank & Trust, which is providing $100,000 (in $10,000 annual donations) for 10 years, a "very significant gift," Holt said earlier this fall. Farmers Bank & Trust views the donation "as the start of a partnership with us."

FAST-TRACKING

Health care and nursing continue to be among the most popular offerings at the college, and beginning with the spring semester, the college is offering fast-tracking for certified nursing assistant and phlebotomy courses so students can finish their training quickly and move into the job market, Curtis said. The fast-tracking essentially "cuts the semester in half," so, for example, the fast-track for CNA runs from January 9 through March 3.

"Jobs in these two fields are in demand," Karen Davis, dean of Health Professions, said in a news release from UAHT. "These fast-track options not only allow students to finish quickly but also" earn credentials in multiple areas in one semester.

Roughly 30% of the college's students are in Technical and Industrial Programs and health care, Curtis said. UAHT has nearly 1,200 enrolled students this semester.

The college "is dedicated to higher education and job training in the Texarkana area and our region as a whole," Holt said. "We want to showcase our commitment to Texarkana and the region by expanding our footprint to improve and grow the programs and services we offer to our Texarkana-area constituents."

NEW COURSES

The college is also responding to the job market with new courses, Curtis said. For example, the cybersecurity program is new this semester, and "that's a growing field with high starting salaries and pay."

The college is the only higher education institute in the state to offer a solar technology program, which debuted this spring, he said. "Solar is growing in Arkansas, so there's a demand there."

Registration for the spring semester is underway.

AFFORDABILITY

The college remains affordable, especially with numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships and work-study programs, as well as more than 120 privately funded scholarships, and a textbook rental program where students can rent their textbooks for only $20 per credit hour, Curtis said. There's also the Arkansas Future Grant known as ArFuture, where students can qualify to earn more than 25 degrees and certificates for free at the college.

The grant covers tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying certificate and associate degree programs for eligible students, according to the college. Those include coding, computer and information science, diesel technology, basic EMT, industrial electricity, maintenance, nursing), paramedic, power technologies, solar technology, teaching and welding.

"It's free money and a good deal," Curtis said. The state makes ArFuture available to students at higher education institutions in order to meet workforce demand in those aforementioned fields, where there's been a shortage of employees, and "these are high-paying jobs."

The ArFuture grant is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and the deadline to apply for the spring semester is Jan. 10. Information and eligibility requirements are available at https://www.uaht.edu/arfuture/.

By making learning more flexible and affordable, the college hopes to provide an avenue for individuals to scale up in their current work or start new careers, Curtis said.