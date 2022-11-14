Trinity Village to host bake sale

The Family Council for Trinity Village Medical Center will hold its annual Thanksgiving bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19. It will be held in the Trinity Village Lodge Conference Room, 6400 Trinity Drive, (first building on the right of the complex).

"There will be delicious casseroles, cakes, pies, and much more," according to a news release. "All proceeds are used to enhance the quality of life for the residents at Trinity Village Medical Center."

U of A trustees to meet at UAM

The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas will hold its regularly scheduled board meetings in person and via videoconference Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The meetings will be held at the John F. Gibson University Center at UAM, according to a news release.

The Wednesday meetings will begin with an executive session at 8:45 a.m., with the videoconference of the regular session expected to begin streaming at 9:45 a.m. or immediately following the conclusion of the executive session. Any decision reached by vote in executive session will be publicly announced as the regular session begins.

Campus officials, members of the media and the general public can register to view the meetings and receive a Zoom link at https://www.uasys.edu/leadership/board-of-trustees/meetings/

SPECIAL MEETING

Also, C.C. "Cliff" Gibson III, chairman of the Board of Trustees, called a special meeting to vote on a new chancellor for the U of A at Fayetteville. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the U of A at Fayetteville.

The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom, originating at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House on the Fayetteville campus, according to the release.