Fayetteville proposes adding more personnel to budget than ever during Jordan administration

FAYETTEVILLE -- The administration wants to add employees to keep up with the city's growing population.

Administrators presented next year's budget to the City Council during a workshop Wednesday. Budget workshops are usually held on Saturdays annually, but council members asked to move the date because of the 11 a.m. Razorback football home game against Louisiana State University.

Next year's entire proposed budget is more than $216 million, about $25 million more than this year's nearly $191 million budget. The increase is mostly because of the proposed added personnel and anticipated inflation, Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said.

The budget proposes adding about 45 full-time equivalent positions to the city's roster. Becker said the request represents the largest number of new positions Mayor Lioneld Jordan's administration has asked for since Jordan became mayor in 2009. The city added 24 full-time equivalent positions to the budget for this year.

Personnel additions

Most of the new positions for next year would be in the Police and Fire departments.

The Police Department is asking for 13 new positions consisting of 10 officers, one sergeant, one support specialist and one dispatcher. The Fire Department is asking for 12 new positions with five firefighters, three battalion chiefs, three captains and an emergency manager.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds said an increased call volume from a rising population and an inadequate number of officers to respond to those calls prompted the request.

The population increased to 95,230 last year compared to 75,604 in 2011, according to data Reynolds presented. The department responded to more than 53,000 calls last year, up 41% from the nearly 38,000 calls it received in 2011, he said.

The number of officers per 1,000 residents decreased over the same time period, Reynolds said. There were 1.56 officers per 1,000 residents working for the department in 2011, compared to 1.45 last year, he said.

Approving the new police positions would bring the ratio up to 1.56 officers per 1,000 residents, Reynolds said. The national average is about 2.4, he said.

Fire Chief Brad Hardin said approving the new positions for his department would create a second battalion, increasing the desired coverage area for the city. The department strives for no more than an eight-minute response time. Right now, much of the periphery of the city falls outside that range with only one battalion, he said. The second battalion would be housed in the new fire station next to the police headquarters under construction at Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard and Deane Street.

Approving the positions would cover most of those outlying areas and enable quicker response times in the core of the city, Hardin said.

Other proposed new personnel include five full-time jobs in parks with two part-time positions for the Yvonne Richardson Community Center, three full-time positions in accounting or finance, and three full-time positions under the chief of staff, among others.

General fund and capital projects

Becker also presented the council a balanced general fund budget. The general fund can be used for a variety of purposes and isn't legally restricted like other funds such as those for streets, parks or water and sewer. About 80% of the general fund goes to personnel costs.

The proposed budget for the general fund is $64.8 million, up about $8.7 million from this year's nearly $56.1 million general fund budget.

Most of the revenue for the general fund comes from sales tax. Becker projected the city will garner about $41.6 million in sales tax revenue for the general fund next year. The city likely will end this year with about $40.8 million in sales tax revenue for the general fund, he said, about 15% more than the $35.5 million budgeted.

The rest of the revenue for the general fund comes from fees for services, property taxes, building permits and other sources.

The biggest addition to the proposed capital budget for next year is $1.3 million to renovate what will soon become the former police station and City Hall, creating a downtown campus between Mountain and Rock streets, Becker said. The new police headquarters is scheduled to open in January.

The current police station space and City Hall both need significant electrical work, new air-conditioning systems, remodeling and new roofs, Becker said. The city administration would be able to spread out its downtown staff, and parks administrators could move to the police station space, he said.

The city anticipates spending $859,000 more next year on new vehicles and maintenance equipment, primarily because of inflation, Becker said. This year's capital budget for vehicles and maintenance equipment is about $3.5 million, and next year's proposed budget is about $4.4 million.

The city also plans to help the Fayetteville Public Library replace the air-conditioning system in the older part of the building, not the expansion piece, using $750,000, Becker said. The old system is energy inefficient and frequently breaks down, with its cost to operate rising, he said.

Other spending

Administrators intend to provide Central EMS about $415,000 more next year than this year. The budget recommends providing the agency nearly $970,000 to support its operation, compared to nearly $555,000 this year.

The pandemic hit Central EMS hard, and municipalities in Washington County are chipping in to help it recover, Hardin said. A separate proposal coming to the City Council would provide the agency nearly $758,000 using American Rescue Plan money to purchase new ambulances.

Additionally, the city plans to provide Ozark Regional Transit and Razorback Transit about $183,000 more next year than this year. More than $1 million would go to public transportation next year to help recruit drivers and deal with fuel cost inflation, compared to about $860,000 budgeted for this year.

Council members had a few clarifying questions as Becker presented the budget, but those who spoke expressed support.

Mike Wiederkehr said he welcomed the addition of new positions, saying the city has become a significantly sized community. Being able to provide safety with more police officers is critical, and other departments also are running lean, he said.

The council will consider adopting the budget for the first time Tuesday. Cities must approve a budget by the end of the calendar year, per state law.