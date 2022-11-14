Foreigner, Loverboy plan July 14 tour stop at Walmart AMP in Rogers

Legendary rock band Foreigner, on their Historic Farewell Tour with Loverboy, will stop at Rogers for a show at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets — $29.50 to $69.50 plus fees — go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

Foreinger’s catalog of top hits includes “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy” and “Long, Long Way From Home.”

Loverboy hits include “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “Working for the Weekend,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

The tour kicks off July 6 in Alpharetta, Ga., and wraps up Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J.