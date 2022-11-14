HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

In the first round of the playoffs, the top six teams in the Top 10 had byes. No. 7 Conway posted a 68-31 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

No. 8 Joe T. Robinson defeated Magnolia, 51-15.

No. 9 Shiloh Christian defeated Nettleton, 55-14.

No. 10 Arkadelphia defeated Clinton, 49-21.

Everybody must take the field this week. Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Little Rock Catholic Greenwood Pulaski Academy Conway Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Conway Fayetteville

CLASS 6A

Little Rock Catholic Greenwood Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Benton

CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Little Rock Parkview Little Rock Mills Wynne

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Warren Harding Academy Star City Malvern

CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Charleston Melbourne Booneville

CLASS 2A

Hazen Carlisle East Poinsett County Des Arc Mount Ida



