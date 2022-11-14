HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

In the first round of the playoffs, the top six teams in the Top 10 had byes. No. 7 Conway posted a 68-31 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
No. 8 Joe T. Robinson defeated Magnolia, 51-15.
No. 9 Shiloh Christian defeated Nettleton, 55-14.
No. 10 Arkadelphia defeated Clinton, 49-21.
Everybody must take the field this week. Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Little Rock Catholic
- Greenwood
- Pulaski Academy
- Conway
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Fayetteville
CLASS 6A
- Little Rock Catholic
- Greenwood
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Benton
CLASS 5A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Little Rock Parkview
- Little Rock Mills
- Wynne
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Warren
- Harding Academy
- Star City
- Malvern
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Rison
- Charleston
- Melbourne
- Booneville
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Carlisle
- East Poinsett County
- Des Arc
- Mount Ida