HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

Today at 11:12 a.m.
Robinson quarterback Quentin Murphy (right) picks up yards during Friday’s Class 5A first-round playoff game against Magnolia at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1112joetfb. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

In the first round of the playoffs, the top six teams in the Top 10 had byes. No. 7 Conway posted a 68-31 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

No. 8 Joe T. Robinson defeated Magnolia, 51-15.

No. 9 Shiloh Christian defeated Nettleton, 55-14.

No. 10 Arkadelphia defeated Clinton, 49-21.

Everybody must take the field this week. Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Bentonville
  4. Little Rock Catholic
  5. Greenwood
  6. Pulaski Academy
  7. Conway
  8. Joe T. Robinson
  9. Shiloh Christian
  10. Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Bentonville
  4. Conway
  5. Fayetteville

CLASS 6A

  1. Little Rock Catholic
  2. Greenwood
  3. Pulaski Academy
  4. Little Rock Christian
  5. Benton

CLASS 5A

  1. Joe T. Robinson
  2. Shiloh Christian
  3. Little Rock Parkview
  4. Little Rock Mills
  5. Wynne

CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Warren
  3. Harding Academy
  4. Star City
  5. Malvern

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Rison
  3. Charleston
  4. Melbourne
  5. Booneville

CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Carlisle
  3. East Poinsett County
  4. Des Arc
  5. Mount Ida


