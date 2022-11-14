Holiday events set for season

Go Forward Pine Bluff has announced the events for this year's "Mistletoe Magic: Believe in Miracles."

Mistletoe Magic, hosted by GFPB and others, consists of several family-friendly events designed to kick off the holiday season. Activities will include lights, parade and photos.

NOV. 22-DEC. 31 -- The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends, called the state's largest drive-thru holiday exhibition, will be on display in Regional Park. Gates open at 6 each night.

NOV. 27 -- The downtown festivities will begin with Christmas in the Pines from 4-6 p.m. at 200 E. Eighth Ave. The event will include a petting zoo, hayrides, pictures with Santa, retail vendors and food trucks. Following Christmas in the Pines, the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

DEC. 1 -- The Christmas parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Pine Bluff. The parade will start at 10th Avenue and Main Street and go north to Second Avenue and Main Street.

DEC. 8 -- Pine Bluff Downtown Development will host the Shop, Sip, Dine, and Repeat from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in downtown Pine Bluff on Main Street between Barraque Street and Second Avenue.

The events are sponsored by GFPB, city of Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, and the Pine Bluff Festival Association.

For details on Mistletoe Magic events, send an email to info@goforwardpb.org or call (870) 939-6900, or visit www.facebook.com/goforwardpinebluff/.