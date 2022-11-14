• Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney, former police officers, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old girl, outside a high school football game in Sharon Hill, Pa., prosecutors say.

• Joanna Nunan, a retired Coast Guard rear admiral, will "help ensure the safety and success" of 1,000 midshipmen as the first female superintendent of the Merchant Marine Academy in Long Island, N.Y., U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

• Vincent Burrel, 55, of Dallas, Ga., faces "over 100" criminal counts, including animal cruelty and dog fighting charges, authorities said, as they probe an operation involving 106 dogs seized from his home.

• Melvin Brown, school superintendent in Montgomery County, Ala., said swapping two high school names after Confederate leaders for figures of the civil rights movement, two Black and one white, was done "to make our spaces comfortable for our kids."

• Dorothee Hildebrandt, a 72-year-old Swedish activist, pedaled more than 5,000 miles on Miss Piggy, her pink electric bike, to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to raise awareness about climate change and urge world leaders attending the annual United Nations climate conference to make steps toward stopping it.

• Edward Markey, Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts, wrote that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "Twitter takeover, rapid and haphazard imposition of platform changes, removal of safeguards against disinformation, and firing of large numbers of Twitter employees have accelerated Twitter's descent into the Wild West of social media."

• Sophia Rosing, a white student captured on video assaulting a Black student worker, will not be allowed to re-enroll at the University of Kentucky, President Eli Capilouto said.

• Ray Halbritter, representative for the Oneida Indian Nation, said Colgate University in New York returning more than 1,500 "funerary objects," or culturally significant items once buried with ancestral remains, to the tribe is "correcting a wrong."

• Lee Ji-hyeong, an official from South Korean Justice Ministry's international crimes division, said the agency will review a court's decision to extradite a woman facing murder charges in New Zealand in connection with two children found abandoned in suitcases.