MASTER CLASS: Inspiration fuels the soul, but discipline pays the mortgage





If I asked 1,000 people what it feels like to be inspired, I would probably get 1,000 different answers.

It is a difficult construct to define, and even more challenging to manufacture. And yet inspiration is the vehicle that drives creativity, hope and so many of the good things in life.

This week I want to share an exercise that reminds me of someone who inspires me.

The reason I chose health and wellness as a career path can be traced all the way back to 1994. I'd started my first exercise program outside of high school sports, and I still remember how great it felt. I sought to re-create that energy each day, and then I realized I wanted to help others do the same.

The first "personal training" session I led was the moment that my life changed forever. I found joy in helping my client learn new skills, push past barriers and find their inspiration. It was a pure connection between two people as I tried to impart knowledge and motivation to help another achieve their goals.

I remember my clients looking at me with real gratitude in their eyes. But the truth is that I wasn't the source of their inspiration. It was inside of them the entire time, and they simply needed a little help to unlock it. And we all need that sometimes, because inspiration is not a commodity that can be stored -- it's a temporary combination of hope, happiness and confidence.

Discipline, on the other hand, will trump inspiration every time. Discipline is a trait that doesn't waiver, is reliable and gets s*** done. If inspiration is what fuels the soul, discipline pays the mortgage.

I suppose my point is to seek inspiration but rely on discipline to achieve health and wellness goals. The little choices we make each day add up to a lifestyle, and that's what determines overall health and wellness. It's not about feeling inspired to work out on a Sunday morning. It's about commitment to the healthy decision 95% of the time.

And this week's exercise is a great example of discipline at work. The Super Slow Step requires a cadence that's unusual and forces the exerciser to dig deep to perform correctly.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1114master/]





1. Stand in front of an aerobics step that is tall -- the platform high enough that stepping up onto it will be a real challenge.

2. Place your right foot on top of the step, directly in the center (no heel hanging off).

3. Place both hands on your hips. Lean your shoulders slightly forward.

4. Using a super slow motion, step up by pressing your right foot down on the step. Do not allow your left foot to touch the bench.

5. Once you are up, immediately lower yourself back down, slowly, and touch the left toe to the floor lightly.

6. Now step back up again.

7. Perform 12 super slow repetitions with the right foot on the step, then switch to the left.

8. Perform 2 sets on each leg.

When attempting this movement for the first time, try to count 3 seconds for the step up and 3 seconds for the step down. This will provide the right kind of cadence to maximize the intended benefits. As strength develops, continue to try to slow down even more until the whole movement takes 20 seconds. It's not easy, but is completely achievable for most exercisers with healthy knees. Time to dig deep!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



