More snow in forecast for parts of Arkansas on Monday, meteorologists say

Snow is forecasted across northern and western parts of the state on Monday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

“Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect later this afternoon and tonight for portions of western and northern Arkansas. Rain will eventually mix with or change to all snow this evening,“ the weather service said on Twitter.

A winter weather advisory signals that residents should be cautious as wintry weather is expected, meaning patchy blowing snow or precipitation could cause slick driving conditions, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said Monday morning that most areas would likely see a dusting with a wintry mix of rain.

“Maybe one or two inches will stick in places with higher elevation,” Shelton said.

The snow will likely be melted by Tuesday with temperatures forecasted in the 40s again, but depending on cloud cover it could still impact traffic, Shelton said.

Shelton said north to northwest parts of Pulaski County and parts of Saline County might see some snow as well, but will mainly experience rain.

Widespread rain is expected to move through the state, entering between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., the meteorologist said.

“It’s going to be the cold rain, the kind you don’t want to be out in,” Shelton said. “It will be well into the state before 7 p.m., and it should be gone before sunrise.”

“Rainfall amounts through tonight will be highest across southern Arkansas, where between 1/2 and 1 inch will be possible. Central sections can expect generally 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rainfall, with upwards of 1/4 inch in north Arkansas before rain mixes with and changes over to snow,” the National Weather Service said on its website.

Shelton said lows for most of the state on Monday night would be in the mid to upper 30s.

Early Saturday, snow was seen in northern parts of the state as well, with up to 3 inches in Mammoth Springs, Shelton said.

The meteorologist said seeing snow in November in Arkansas was not unheard of.

“It is not unusual but it isn’t common either,” Shelton said.

Shelton said that in 1976 Harrison saw 9 inches total for the month of November. Other cities, like Little Rock and Fayetteville, share similar records of snow in November for other years, he said.

“After this precipitation we are returning to drier conditions.” Shelton said, “And cooler than average temperatures are to be expected.”

A map from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture shows that no counties were under burn bans as of Monday morning, but much of the state is under a moderate risk of wildfire danger.

Moderate risk means that fires can start from accidental causes and while they may not become serious caution should be taken, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Forestry Division.