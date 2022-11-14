GOLF

Nelly Korda rallies to win Pelican

BELLEAIR, Fla. -- A year Nelly Korda would like to forget is ending with the American star in a familiar position as the No. 1 player in women's golf.

Locked in a battle with Lexi Thompson along the back nine, Korda pulled ahead with birdies on the 16th and 17th hole and held on for a 6-under 64 for a one-shot victory Sunday in the Pelican Women's Championship.

Korda won at Pelican Golf Club for the second consecutive year, this one elevating her past Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul to reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

Korda started the year at No. 1, but then she missed four months with a blood clot in her left arm and has been struggling to regain her form ever since. Her only victory was in the Aramco Team Series in Spain on the Ladies European Tour.

This was her first LPGA Tour title, and the tears when it was over were evident how much it meant to her after all her struggles.

"Honestly, amazing," she said about her return to No. 1. "It's been a tough year. I missed two cuts in Arkansas and Dallas, but I kept my head high and worked really hard. It feels really good to be on top."

Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Sunday and finished in a tie for fourth at 9-under 201

The leading 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe advance to the season-ending Tour Championship next week in Naples.

Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi of Mexico won't be joining them. The 24-year-old Mexican, who began the tournament with a 62 in search of her first LPGA victory, was right on the edge of making it to the CME Group Tour Championship with two holes to play.

But she hit 3-wood off the 17th tee into a bunker, caught it heavy and failed to save par from about 30 yards short of the green. Needing par on the tough 18th, Fassi left herself a 60-foot putt over two ridges. She didn't get past the second ridge, and the three-putt bogey gave her a 71 and a three-way tie for seventh.

Fassi, who came into the week at No. 72, finished at No. 65 in the points race. The top 63 get into Naples because three players won't be going.

Lexi Thompson, right, has a laugh while walking to the third tee with her caddie during the final round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Maria Fassi, of Mexico, reacts to her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Maria Fassi, of Mexico, chips to the second green during the final round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

