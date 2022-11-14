North Little Rock police ID 2 teens fatally shot on McCain Boulevard

North Little Rock police have identified two teenagers who were killed in a Friday night shooting on McCain Boulevard, according to a news release the Police Department issued Monday.

The release said officers responded to the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. and located Marcus Blue of North Little Rock and Alex Berry of Little Rock inside a vehicle, with each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Both victims were 17 years old.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

No suspect was publicly identified Thursday.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151. The release said a reward of up to $1,000 through Crime Stoppers of Arkansas may be offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the homicide.