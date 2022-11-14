OBU to take on NW Missouri St.

Ouachita Baptist University will get a chance to play in front of its home crowd at least once more this season.

The Tigers (11-0) will make an appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs for the fifth time when they host Northwest Missouri State in the first round Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

With a win, OBU, the No. 4 seed from the Super Region 3, would travel to face top-seeded Grand Valley State (11-0) on Nov. 26 in the second round. Other first-round matchups from the region, which sent the top seven teams to the postseason, include No. 2 Ferris State (Mich.) taking on Davenport (Mich.), and No. 3 Pittsburg State playing Indianapolis.

The Tigers are coming off a 40-37 victory over Henderson State on Saturday in the 95th Battle of the Ravine, but it was likely they would've still been included in the 28-team field even with a loss. But OBU left nothing to chance by rallying from a 14-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation to force overtime before eventually winning on T.J. Cole's 1-yard touchdown run.

"Our first goal was to win the conference," OBU Coach Todd Knight said following Saturday's game. "We accomplished that last week, and then we had a goal to try to win this game and go undefeated. The guys really wanted to do that. So it was more than just the Battle of the Ravine for us [Saturday]. There was a lot at stake."

The Tigers, who finished the regular season unbeaten for the fourth time in eight years, will encounter a Northwest Missouri State team that's no stranger to the postseason.

The Bearcats (9-2) are in the playoffs for the 18th consecutive season – a streak that started in 2004. However, Northwest Missouri State was on the outside looking in when it came to playoff selections seven days ago.

The Bearcats were tenth when the regional rankings were released on Nov. 6. That meant they were also two slots below No. 8 Harding. But despite the Bisons handling Arkansas Tech 55-10 on Saturday, the Bearcats jumped into the top seven after beating No. 9 Emporia State 27-21 on the same day.

Davenport, too, managed to snag a playoff spot in spite of losing both of its games over the past two weeks.