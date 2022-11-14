GOLF

Finau no problem in Houston

Winning use to come hard for Tony Finau. Now he's making it look easy. Staked to a four-shot lead Sunday in the Houston Open, Finau stretched it to eight shots on the back nine and sailed to his third PGA Tour victory of the year. With three bogeys that only affected the margin, he closed with a 1-under 69 and won by four. Finau won only once in his first 185 tournaments upon joining the PGA Tour. Now he has four in the last 30 tournaments, including three in this calendar year. Finau seized control with a 62 in the second round ahead of the change in weather and was superb in his bogey-free round of 68 in Saturday's cold and wind. No one came close to catching him on Sunday. He finished at 16-under 264 and started the new season with a win -- moving to No. 12 in the world ranking -- after shaking off some rust in a missed cut last week at Mayakoba. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) fired a 72 on Sunday and finished at 2-under 278. Zack Fischer (Benton) closed with a 69 to complete the tournament at 2-over 282.

Alker claims Cup title

Steven Alker shot 3-under 68 to finish third behind record-setting Padraig Harrington in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday in Phoenix, completing his climb from career journeyman to champion of the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington needed to win and have Alker finish outside the top five for Harrington to claim the season-long Charles Schwab Cup in his second season on the PGA Tour Champions. The 51-year-old Irishman shot 6-under 65 in breezy conditions at Phoenix Country Club. Harrington finished at 27-under 257 to break the PGA Tour Champions 72-hole record of 258 set by Tom Lehman at the 2012 Schwab Cup Championship. The 27 under matches the record set by Jack Nicklaus at the 1990 Kaulig Companies Championship.

Fleetwood first in Sun City

Tommy Fleetwood saved his best for last with a final-round 67 to come from behind and retain his title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday in Sun City, South Africa, as he ended a three-year winless drought. The Englishman moved up from a tie for seventh overnight to finish 11 under par overall and win by a stroke from New Zealand's Ryan Fox (68), who was hoping to go top of the season rankings with a victory in Sun City but just missed out after making a bogey on the last. Fleetwood won in Sun City in 2019 but was the defending champion after the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic.

FOOTBALL

Cal fires two assistants

California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak. The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game). Cal has two games left, both at home. The Bears face rival Stanford on Saturday and finish the season against No. 16 UCLA on Thanksgiving weekend.

TENNIS

Switzerland wins King Cup

Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final in Glasgow, Scotland. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had not dropped a set all week and extended that streak by beating Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the title. The 25-year-old Bencic has only made it past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament once -- reaching the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Open -- but seems to always raise her level when playing for Switzerland. She won the singles gold at the Tokyo Olympics and also added a silver medal in the doubles.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Pereira captures UFC title

Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya's number in any combat sport -- make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival's UFC middleweight championship. Pereira fought back out from a slow start and rocked Adesanya in the fifth round to score the TKO win and claim the 185-pound championship in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The 35-year-old Pereira defeated Adesanya twice -- once by knockout -- in their old kickboxing days and the wins got the challenger fast-tracked to a title match after just three UFC fights. Pereira capped his rapid rise to the title in front of a Garden crowd going wild as he tagged Adesanya with a vicious right that sent the champion into the cage and then socked him with a hook. Adesanya, the Nigeria-born, New Zealand-raised fighter, slumped against the cage and Pereira went for the finishing blows but referee Marc Goddard stopped the bout at 2:01 in the fifth. Knocked at times for his methodical style, the 31-year-old Adesanya (23-2) known as "The Last Stylebender" got the MSG crowd on his side once he clobbered Pereira with a pounding right and then a fast left hand to the face that ended the first round and sent the challenger reeling. Zhang Weili (23-3) won the 115-belt for a second time and UFC's first Chinese champion made quick work against Carla Esparza with a rear naked choke submission at 1:05 of the second round.

'Rumble' dead at 38

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38. Bellator MMA announced Johnson's death on social media on Sunday. A Bellator spokesman said Johnson had been ill for more than a year. During his career, Johnson had 17 knockouts and six decisions. His last fight was in May 2021.

Michael Chandler, above, grapples with Dustin Poirier during the second round of a lightweight bout at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in New York. Poirier stopped Chandler in the third round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Brazil's Alex Pereira, front, and Nigeria's Israel Adesanya compete during the third round of a middleweight bout title bout at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event early Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in New York. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Brazil's Alex Pereira arrives for a middleweight bout against Nigeria's Israel Adesanya at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event early Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in New York. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Brazil's Alex Pereira, left, kicks Nigeria's Israel Adesanya during the first round of a middleweight bout at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event early Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in New York. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Nigeria's Israel Adesanya, right, punches Brazil's Alex Pereira during the fourth round of a middleweight bout at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event early Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in New York. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Nigeria's Israel Adesanya waits for the start of a middleweight bout against Brazil's Alex Pereira at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event early Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in New York. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



China's Zhang Weili, left, kicks Carla Esparza during the second round of a women's strawweight title bout at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in New York. Zhang stopped Esparza with a rear neck choke in the second round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Frankie Edgar, center, is helped up after getting knocked out during the first round of a bantamweight bout against Chris Gutierrez at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in New York. Gutierrez stopped Edgar in the first round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

