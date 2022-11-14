OPINION | A WORD: No fooling, this is an easy quiz to solve, Arkansas

Let's play Obfuscation.
Can you tell what word I'm talking about in the following clues?
This word contains four letters and can be a noun, verb or adjective. It descends to modern English through Old French and Middle English from the Latin for a bellows, or a windbag.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ Someone devoted to a particular cause or activity who will take chances for it or pay unreasonable sums to do it.
◼️ Gull, dupe, victim.
◼️ A person lacking in judgment or one who behaves unwisely.
◼️ To deceive or trick someone.
◼️ To play about with, to toy with.
◼️ Silly.
◼️ Someone with a marked fondness for an activity.
◼️ A cold dessert made of pureed fruit mixed or served with cream or custard.
◼️ A jester.
The Nov. 7 word was "pencil." I'll print today's answer Nov. 21, but don't hesitate to email if you'd like to know sooner.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com