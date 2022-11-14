Sections
OPINION | A WORD: No fooling, this is an easy quiz to solve, Arkansas

by Celia Storey | Today at 2:07 a.m.
Democrat-Gazette photo illustration/Celia Storey


Let's play Obfuscation.

Can you tell what word I'm talking about in the following clues?

This word contains four letters and can be a noun, verb or adjective. It descends to modern English through Old French and Middle English from the Latin for a bellows, or a windbag.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

 ◼️ Someone devoted to a particular cause or activity who will take chances for it or pay unreasonable sums to do it.

 ◼️ Gull, dupe, victim.

 ◼️ A person lacking in judgment or one who behaves unwisely.

 ◼️ To deceive or trick someone.

 ◼️ To play about with, to toy with.

 ◼️ Silly.

 ◼️ Someone with a marked fondness for an activity.

 ◼️ A cold dessert made of pureed fruit mixed or served with cream or custard.

 ◼️ A jester.

The Nov. 7 word was "pencil." I'll print today's answer Nov. 21, but don't hesitate to email if you'd like to know sooner.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com


Print Headline: A WORD

