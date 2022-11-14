100 years ago

Nov. 14, 1922

• W. B. Eaton, who lives in the Stanley apartments, desires to proclaim the fact that he is off this good Samaritan stuff. Last night Mr. Eaton's heart was touched by the pitiful story of a hard luck victim whom he met on the street. The man was cold, hungry and penniless. He faced the prospect of tramping the wet streets in the rain all night. Mr. Eaton took the man to his apartment, gave him food and let him occupy a spare bed. About midnight he chanced to awake and discovered that the hard luck victim was gone. So were a gold watch and one of Mr. Eaton's new suits.

50 years ago

Nov. 14, 1972

• Inmates who are members of the Nation of Islam religion must sign a roster when they attend services at Tucker Intermediate Reformatory, and the list is then turned over to the FBI. There is no such requirement for other religious organizations, Tucker Superintendent Robert G. Britton testified Monday. Under questioning by attorney Phillip E. Kaplan, Britton at first declined to say why the list was required. "I don't think that needs to be known, " he said. After a brief recess, Britton answered, saying that FBI agent George Barrow had asked him to supply the lists of Muslims. The FBI office at Little Rock would neither confirm nor deny a request for the lists, or that it was receiving them.

25 years ago

Nov. 14, 1997

• The first of a network of gyms for truckers has opened at the Pilot Truck Stop in North Little Rock. "The whole concept is to bring fitness facilities to a very mobile community," says Jeff Abrams, president of Rolling Strong Co. in Richardson, Texas, the firm putting in the fitness center network... That "mobile community" encompasses thousands of drivers, a great number of them passing daily through Arkansas on Interstate 40, one of the busiest highways in the country. That is why the first Rolling Strong gym was placed at Pilot Truck Stop on I-40 and the Galloway Road exit, Abrams says. ... "I think it's a unique concept," Lane Kidd, president of the Arkansas Motor Carriers Association, a statewide trucking lobby association, said. "He can access a tremendous number of people who will enjoy working out. In essence, you have a captive group of people here who are on the road and, I feel, will take advantage of these facilities."

10 years ago

Nov. 14, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- Tuesday's mayoral election in Pine Bluff provided a rare occurrence that can be explained only by an Arkansas law governing elections. Not one of the nine candidates for mayor received more than 50 percent of the votes. But a runoff election won't be held. The reason: Arkansas Code Annotated 7-5-106. ... Complete but unofficial results for the top two mayoral candidates, with slightly updated numbers released Thursday, showed Debe Hollingsworth with 8,323 votes (49.5 percent). Mayor Carl Redus had 3,004 votes, or 17.9 percent. This means no need for a runoff election in Pine Bluff - unlike in North Little Rock in Pulaski County, where four candidates vied for that city's top job.