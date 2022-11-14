PB’s St. Peter church holds ’22 fall festival

St. Peter Catholic Church at Pine Bluff hosted the Diocesan Council for Black Catholics (DCBC) Fall Festival on Oct. 23. There were more than 100 participants including children, young people and seniors.

The event was held on St. Peter's grounds and in the family life center, formerly the gymnasium of St. Peter Catholic School. The festival included trunks of treats, train rides, games, door prizes, food and music, according to a news release.

The Rev. Warren Harvey, chaplain at CHI St. Vincent Hospital at Little Rock, is the liaison to the council for Bishop Anthony B. Taylor.

The council includes St. Bartholomew Catholic Church at Little Rock; St. Augustine Catholic Church at North Little Rock, pastored by Rev. Leon Ngandu Wa Tshianga; parishioners from St. Raphael Catholic Community at Pine Bluff and St. Justin Mission at Star City, who also participated.

Rosalyn Pruitt, DCBC Secretary from St. Augustine parish, was the event coordinator. Plans are being considered by DCBC to do this church festival again in 2024. Volunteers and sponsors were greatly appreciated.

Rev. Father Andreas Kedati is the pastor at St. Peter.