Pope calls for aid to poor, migrants Russians to Musk: Lift Twitter limits

Pope calls for aid

to poor, migrants

The Associated Press

ROME -- Pope Francis denounced the "sirens of populism" on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping the poor, homeless and migrants amid Italy's latest migration debate.

Francis celebrated the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon. He denounced the indifference the world shows them as well as the "prophets of doom" who fuel fear and conspiracies about them for personal gain.

"Let us not be enchanted by the sirens of populism, which exploit people's real needs by facile and hasty solutions," Francis said.

This year's commemoration takes place as Italy once again is at the heart of a European debate over migration, with the far-right-led government of Premier Giorgia Meloni going head-to-head with France over the fate of people rescued in the Mediterranean. Italy kept four rescue boats at sea for days until finally allowing three to disembark last week and forcing France to take in the fourth. The standoff sparked a diplomatic row that resulted in France suspending its participation in a European redistribution program and reinforcing its border crossings with Italy.

Francis lamented that the war in Ukraine is only adding to the plight of the poor, who are still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as from natural disasters and climate change.

"Today also, much more than in the past, many of our brothers and sisters, sorely tested and disheartened, migrate in search of hope, and many people experience insecurity due to the lack of employment or unjust and undignified working conditions," he said.

To show concrete acts of solidarity, the Vatican invited some 1,300 people to lunch in the Vatican audience hall after the Mass.

In addition, free medical checks that had been halted due to covid-19 were restarted this week in St. Peter's Square, providing checkups, vaccines, blood tests and electrocardiograms as well as tests for hepatitis C, tuberculosis and HIV. Area parishes were distributing some 5,000 boxes of food staples donated by a supermarket, including some 10 tons of pasta and 5 tons of rice, according to a statement from the Vatican's evangelization office.

Russians to Musk:

Lift Twitter limits

The Washington Post

Republican politicians aren't the only ones hoping Twitter's new ownership will translate into reinstatements and loosened restrictions for their accounts.

Russian state media figures in recent weeks have clamored for Elon Musk to remove labels affixed to their profiles and to lift constraints imposed on them in the wake of the war in Ukraine, directing their pleas at the tech mogul's self-described free speech sensibilities.

The push could mark an early global test for Musk, who has signaled a desire to ease account restrictions on Twitter and drawn criticism for his stance on Russia.

A slew of prominent Russian state media hosts and contributors have challenged Musk to live up to his stated commitment to free speech by removing labels on their accounts and to roll back policies limiting their visibility and reach on the platform. Twitter has long labeled accounts for government-linked media outlets, but in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine expanded it to include posts sharing links from Russian state media. It also stopped recommending such posts and limited their visibility in search.

"elonmusk still has yet to address the shadow ban Twitter has on journalists like myself that is throttling video views and keeping us out of search results," Rachel Blevins, an RT host whose Twitter account bears a "Russian state media label," tweeted.

As did RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan: "Elon, elonmusk since you're all for free speech, maybe unban RT and Sputnik accounts and take the shadow ban off mine as well?"

They may have reason to hope Musk will follow through.

Before offering to buy Twitter, Musk said he refused government calls for his satellite internet provider Starlink to block Russian news outlets, tweeting, "Sorry to be a free speech absolutist."

Musk also offered some praise for outlets like RT, formerly Russia Today, in private text exchanges revealed during the legal battle over his bid to buy Twitter.

Musk said he found the news on Russian state media channels "quite entertaining," according to a report by The Hill, adding that they have a "lot of bulls***, but some good points, too."

Twitter's communications team, which was gutted as part of Twitter's mass layoffs, did not return a request for comment.

A man walks with his backpack and a rolled blanket near St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Pope Francis celebrated a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Migrants line up to be checked by Italian authorities at the Italian French border of Ventimiglia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)



Migrants line up to be checked by Italian authorities at the Italian French border of Ventimiglia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)



Faithful gatherer in St. Peter's Basilica during a mass celebrated by Pope Francis on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis holds his pastoral staff as he celebrates a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis celebrates a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



A coach carrying migrants arrives at the holiday camping center in Hyeres, France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The migrants had been onboard the Norwegian-flagged vessel the Ocean Viking, operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, and had been at sea for nearly three weeks carrying around 230 migrants. Italy had refused to allow the migrants to disembark on Italian territory. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Pope Francis delivers his message as he celebrates a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)