Senators: Election of leaders can wait





WASHINGTON -- A growing number of Republican senators are calling for delaying this week's party leadership elections after the GOP's unexpectedly poor showing in the congressional midterms.

"First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like #Florida," Sen. Marco Rubio, who easily won reelection there, tweeted Friday.

Three other Republican senators -- Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming -- tweeted that they concurred. Meanwhile, Politico reported that three other Republicans -- Rick Scott of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin -- were circulating a letter to other Republicans to collect signatures for a more formal appeal for a delay.

A spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., didn't respond to a request for comment, but a person familiar with the matter said the leadership votes would go forward as planned.

Hawley said the elections, planned for Wednesday morning, should be held after a Dec. 6 runoff election in Georgia that will determine whether Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or GOP nominee Herschel Walker wins that contested seat. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada were reelected, securing a thin majority for Democrats.

"I don't know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished. We have a runoff in #GASenate -- are they saying that doesn't matter? Don't disenfranchise HerschelWalker," Hawley tweeted.

Hawley has said he opposes keeping McConnell in the job. Rubio's tweet made no reference to McConnell or indicate whether he favored some other colleague to take the party's top job in the chamber.

A Rubio adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said the tweet wasn't about McConnell or any leader. Rubio is frustrated by the poor Republican showing in Tuesday's election, the adviser said, and wants the Senate GOP conference to decide what policies to pursue in order to appeal to voters in 2024 before agreeing on a leadership team.

McConnell has repeatedly insisted he has support from enough Senate Republicans to win another term as leader in a vote set for Nov. 16. But McConnell's support is not unanimous.

Earlier last week, Hawley was asked by reporters who he wants to see in a leadership role in the Senate and he responded, "not Mitch McConnell." Politico reported Friday that Scott, the head of the Senate Republican campaign arm who has been at odds with McConnell, was considering a bid for leadership until it became evident that the GOP may not win a majority.

Former President Donald Trump, whose status in the party took a hit as a result of the weak performance of candidates he endorsed, has been in a running feud with McConnell. In an interview with Fox News, he called McConnell a "lousy" leader and said that if he wins the presidency again, McConnell will "be out in two minutes."

Tuesday's election was not a "complete disappointment," Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said Sunday, noting gubernatorial and Senate victories in states like Florida. Cotton spent weeks leading up to the election stumping for Republican candidates.

"I think we have lessons in the places we had victories that we can apply to places where we were disappointed," he said.

Amid the calls to delay this week's leadership elections, Cotton shared his support for keeping McConnell as minority leader.

"The great wrestling champion Ric Flair used to say, 'To be the man, you got to beat the man,'" Cotton told host Margaret Brennan. "So far, no one's had the nerve to step forward and challenge Sen. McConnell. So, I support Sen. McConnell. I support the other slate of candidates for our leadership elections."

Cotton also referenced the timing of the Republican leadership vote and the risk of delaying such action; while Democrats are projected to maintain control of the Senate, Republicans have an opportunity to flip Georgia with the Dec. 6 runoff election between former football star Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock.

"We're in overtime in Georgia, and the most important thing we can do is elect Herschel Walker to make sure that we can keep the pressure on Democrats in the Senate not to veer far to the left as they have over the last two years," Cotton said. "That's where I think everyone should remain focused for these next three weeks."

Republican disappointment over the midterms also has triggered infighting among party members in the U.S. House.

Although there are more than two dozen races yet to be called, Republicans are on track to win a narrow majority. That has complicated House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to become the speaker when the new Congress convenes in January.

A hardcore conservative faction of Republicans, who already were wary of McCarthy, is holding back support for him and bargaining for greater say in how a Republican House would be run.

HOW TO PROCEED?

Republicans face the more immediate question of what to do with their narrow House majority if they secure one -- or how to proceed if they fall short.

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said on NBC that he wanted the next Congress to focus on concrete policies, including bipartisan legislation; he praised the bipartisan infrastructure bill and an earlier measure against surprise medical bills.

"If we have results that show, these are our ideas -- now, if the left frustrates our efforts, well, that will be part of what we will discuss, but we just have to make that case," he said, pointing to Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, who won reelection, as an example of someone who had enacted "policies that make people in Ohio's lives better, and he had an incredible victory. We can go around the country and see that."

Cotton said similarly on CBS, "We need to focus on serious, substantive accomplishments and issues like crime, like our wide-open border, like addressing runaway inflation."

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., went in a different direction.

At first, he emphasized passing legislation "that addresses the issues that the American people care about -- bringing down inflation and gas prices, the border, the drug crisis in America and the national security issues that keep Americans safe." But then his tone changed.

After saying that, even with a small majority, "we have an opportunity over the next two years to be the last line of defense to block the Biden agenda," Banks said he wanted Republicans to conduct investigations of the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, its pandemic policies and the origins of covid.

He said he disagreed with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, that voters would punish Republicans in 2024 if they focused on investigations rather than legislating.

"Oversight is a primary function of the Congress, and for the last two years there has been no oversight of the Biden agenda and the Biden administration," he said. "That has to be a focal point of every single committee in the Congress."

Information for this article was contributed by Laura Litvan and Zach C. Cohen of Bloomberg News (TNS), Alex Thomas of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by Maggie Astor of The New York Times.



