Snowfall expected in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

Residents of Northwest Arkansas can expect to see snowfall Monday evening, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties along the Arkansas-Oklahoma border from 3 p.m. to midnight. The forecast projects rain showers to transition into snow around 6 p.m. in Fayetteville and continue throughout the night.

The latest information shows the chance for 1/2- 2 inches of possible accumulation. The temperature is expected to remain in the 30-35 degree range during the snow, which will create slushy roadways.

As of now, streets in Northwest Arkansas are not expected to freeze overnight. The Benton County Road Department will have crews on standby to treat potentially hazardous locations, according to a press release.

In Fort Smith, snow is likely, mainly before 9 p.m. with a low around 35. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s overnight, and roads could be icy on elevated surfaces.